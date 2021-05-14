The 9U Bandits baseball team won the Abilene Baseball Tournament recently in Abilene. The team won games by the scores of 10-1, 12-2 and 10-7 to win the title. Members of the team pictured above are, back row from left: Coach Josh Lady, Beckett Lady, Cayne Taylor, Samuel Holland, Jonah Foltz and coach Cy Taylor. Front row: coach Dan Hoffman, Colin Trower, Colt Demars, Wade Hagerman, Evan Elliott, Easton Bartley, Mason Cruz and Heston Hoffman.
9U Bandits win Abilene Tournament
- Ron Preston
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Ron Preston
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Ohio resident arrested for trafficking fentanyl
- David Aaron Meysenburg
- Antique Fest & Holm Auto Car & Truck Show draw crowds
- Three decades in the AHS office
- Renita Joyce Anderes
- Chapman names new basketball coaches
- More than 50,000 meals: Neighbor to Neighbor meal program expects to hit milestone today
- Jarda Ann (Sexton) Fitzwater
- DKSCO assists in fatality, works other accidents
- Accident in northern Dickinson Co. claims life of Clay Center man
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.