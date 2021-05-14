9U Bandits
Courtesy photo

The 9U Bandits baseball team won the Abilene Baseball Tournament recently in Abilene. The team won games by the scores of 10-1, 12-2 and 10-7 to win the title. Members of the team pictured above are, back row from left: Coach Josh Lady, Beckett Lady, Cayne Taylor, Samuel Holland, Jonah Foltz and coach Cy Taylor. Front row: coach Dan Hoffman, Colin Trower, Colt Demars, Wade Hagerman, Evan Elliott, Easton Bartley, Mason Cruz and Heston Hoffman.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

