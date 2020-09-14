WAMEGO – The Abilene Middle School Longhorn 8th grade football team rebounded for a 20-7 win on the road at Wamego in week two.
Wamego went three and out to open the game before the Longhorns commanded a 17-play drive that ate up the entire first quarter. Abilene scored on a 20-yard pass play from Weston Rock to Tyler Green to put the Longhorns on the board at 6-0.
“What a drive we had to start the game,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “We ran 17 straight plays and overcame two holding penalties. The offensive line was awesome.”
“We were not that dominate the remainder of the game,” Willey said. “But we did manage to put points on the board in the second half with two big plays.”
Thomas Keener turned the second half opening kickoff into a 70-yard touchdown run. He then ran in the two-point conversion and the Longhorns led 14-0.
Wamego scored to open the fourth quarter and then Rock took off for a 55-yard run for Abilene to make the final 20-7.
“Defensively, we were good again tonight,” Willey said. “I thought we tackled better tonight, led by linebacker Landon Taplin and end Tyler Holloway.”
The Longhorns play at Concordia this Thursday.
