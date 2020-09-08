CLAY CENTER – A tough scoreless battle through the first half led to a season opening loss for the Abilene eighth grade Longhorn football team.
The teams played in Clay Center due to Abilene’s football field renovations and neither offense found the end zone until the third period.
Clay Center prevailed 18-6.
“It was a tough, hard hitting battle,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “Our defense was solid and did a nice job.”
The Longhorns struggled offensively in the season opener as they couldn’t get on the board until the fourth quarter but they had opportunities for more.
“Offensively, we just did not execute like we wanted,” Willey said. “We made too many mistakes and did not always block the correct guy.”
Clay Center scored twice in the third quarter and added a late fourth quarter score for the win. Abilene crossed the goal line in the third period on a 70-yard fake punt run by Weston Rock.
“We actually had a drive in the fourth that stalled with three minutes to go,” Willey said. “We could have tied the game or taken a lead at that point.
“We have some work to do and can get better,” he said. “We knew Clay Center would be tough, they are the defending league champions.”
Abilene travels to Wamego Thursday.
