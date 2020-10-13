The Abilene Middle School 7th grade Longhorn volleyball team won the Middle School NCKL tournament Saturday in Wamego.
The number one seed Longhorns had to get through the number two seed Wamego team twice on their home court to come home with the gold medals. The Lady Longhorns defeated fourth seed Clay Center 25-12, 25-18 in the first round and then rallied from down one set to beat Wamego in the second round 22-25, 25-19, 15-7.
Wamego came back through the consolation bracket to meet Abilene in the championship match with the Longhorns winning 25-17, 23-25, 25-19.
In the 8th grade bracket played in Abilene, the number one seed Concordia defeated third seed Clay Center in the championship match 25-12, 25-17.
The 8th grade Abilene Longhorns entered the tournament with an overall record of 11-4 and was seeded as the two-seed. They defeated Clay Center in the opening round 25-12, 25-23 to advance to play Concordia who had defeated Wamego 25-20, 25-13. Concordia won in three sets 25-19, 23-25, 15-10.
The Longhorns met up with Clay Center for the second time that day in the consolation bracket only to have the young Lady Tigers win this match 25-13, 25-23. The Longhorns ended the season with a third place finish in the league.
