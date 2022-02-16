Coach Troy Palenske said he is pleased with how the 8th grade basketball teams’ showing up and dominating.
“I challenged our kids before the game to crash the boards, and we responded with a season-high 49 rebounds, which resulted in several second-chance points and helped us take control early. I thought point guard Landyn Rogers really did a great job directing our offense against their zone (game-high 10 points), and we got a big lift off the bench from Waylon Cruce, who contributed 14 rebounds, nine points, four steals and a pair of blocks. We really have a big week ahead of us as we close our season with games against Wamego on Monday. and Manhattan Eisenhower on Tuesday,” Palenske said.
Box Score
7A: (L) 34-44
7B: (W) 19-16
8A: (Won) 47-23
Abilene Scoring: Cuba 13, Wilkins 5, Hargrave 13, L. Hoekman 3, Funston 7, H. Hoekman 6
8B: (Won) 39-9
Abilene Scoring: Plunkett 4, Short 5, Casteel 7, Cruce 9, Rogers 10, Graves 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.