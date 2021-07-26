On Saturday, July 24, the 73rd Annual Dickinson County 4-H Basketball Tournament was held at Chapman in the U.S.D. #473 District Gym. Two girls’ teams and seven boys’/co-ed teams participated. Approximately 85 4-Hers took part in this fun, teamwork focused event.
In girl’s action, the Detroit Ramblers team and the team from Fragrant Hilltoppers went head to head for the championship, and Fragrant Hilltoppers came out on top. It was the team from Fragrant Hilltoppers and Willowdale competing for the boys’/coed championship with Willowdale winning the championship.
The Dickinson County 4-H Basketball Tournament was sponsored by KVK Inc. of Woodbine and organized by a committee of the Dickinson County 4-H Council. The tournament, usually held in March, was delayed until summer due to pandemic restrictions.
