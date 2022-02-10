Abilene varsity, junior varsity and girls varsity team members all wrestled at the Phillipsburg Tournament last weekend and came away with six individual champions. Tucker Cell and Braden Wilson both won individual championships in the varsity brackets. Lyndsey Buechman won a championship in the girls bracket. Ethan Gonzales, Joseph Welsh and Dayton Wuthnow each won championships in the junior varsity brackets.
Results
113
Myles Callahan (10-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 10-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Tate Weimer (Hoxie) 30-6 won by major decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 10-7 (MD 14-3)
Cons. Semi - Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 17-9 won by
126
Cooper Wuthnow (28-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 28-9 won by fall over Emerson Lowry (Stockton High School) 9-13 (Fall 1:00)
Quarterfinal - Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 9-4 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 28-9 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 28-9 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 28-9 won by fall over Aiden Hughes (Fredonia) 4-4 (Fall 1:13)
Cons. Semi - Carter Underhill (Hill City) 28-11 won by fall over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 28-9 (Fall 1:23)
132
Tucker Cell (31-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 31-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 31-1 won by fall over Ayden Loomis (Beloit) 8-14 (Fall 1:28)
Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 31-1 won by fall over Cooper Liles (Great Bend High School) 15-10 (Fall 1:59)
1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 31-1 won by fall over Dayton Bell (Hoxie) 28-8 (Fall 0:50)
138
Javin Welsh (25-10) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 25-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 25-10 won by fall over Dayton Stephens (Hill City) 17-14 (Fall 1:03)
Semifinal - Wyatt Weber (Great Bend High School) 35-3 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 25-10 (Fall 5:24)
Cons. Semi - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 25-10 won by fall over Cole Keeten (Phillipsburg) 18-18 (Fall 2:18)
3rd Place Match - Colby Hurla (Rossville) 32-7 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 25-10 (Fall 4:23)
145
Braden Wilson (27-6) placed 1st and scored 21.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 27-6 won by fall over Krew Lacock (Rossville) 12-18 (Fall 0:41)
Semifinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 27-6 won by tech fall over Brennen Pfannenstiel (Norton) 18-17 (TF-1.5 4:53 (16-1))
1st Place Match - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 27-6 won by decision over Jacob Windholz (Russell) 25-4 (Dec 5-1
152
Landon Taplin (16-8) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 16-8 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tristan Ryburn (Oakley) 15-9 won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 16-8 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 2 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 16-8 won by major decision over Caleb Hays (Ellsworth) 13-17 (MD 15-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 16-8 won by decision over Colby Menagh (Norton) 11-18 (Dec 7-0)
Cons. Semi - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 16-8 won by fall over Kayden Hudson (Phillipsburg) 8-20 (Fall 3:23)
3rd Place Match - Caden Anderson (Beloit) 21-9 won by fall over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 16-8 (Fall 1:36)
160
Eli Schubert (10-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Derek Johnson (Hoxie) 33-1 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-14 (Fall 1:02)
Cons. Round 1 - Brad Vopat (Ellsworth) 16-10 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 10-14 (Fall 1:53)
170
Tristan Randles (16-19) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brody Murk (Minneapolis) 16-9 won by decision over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 16-19 (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 16-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 16-19 won by decision over Chris Heise (Osborne) 18-9 (Dec 6-3)
Cons. Round 3 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 16-19 won by fall over Colton Dougherty (Phillipsburg) 6-19 (Fall 3:54)
Cons. Semi - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 16-19 won by injury default over Ayden Nickelson (Hill City) 20-6 (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Tate Kadel (Beloit) 18-6 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 16-19 (Fall 4:13)
2022 JV/Girls Panther Classic Results for Abilene
106
Gage Taylor (10-13) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Garrett Billips (Hill City) 12-25 won by decision over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-13 (Dec 3-2)
Round 3 - Wyatt Mcmillan (Beloit) 7-7 won by fall over Gage Taylor (Abilene) 10-13 (Fall 0:57)
120
Ethan Gonzales (12-6) placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 2 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 12-6 won by fall over Zeb Larson (Minneapolis) 0-2 (Fall 1:05)
Round 3 - Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) 12-6 won by fall over Asa Popp (Atwood-Rawlins County) 5-5 (Fall 3:39)
126
Joseph Welsh (21-7) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 21-7 won by fall over Joel Abell (Minneapolis) 1-2 (Fall 3:15)
Semifinal - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 21-7 won by fall over Preston Beckman (Phillipsburg) 11-12 (Fall 1:36)
1st Place Match - Joseph Welsh (Abilene) 21-7 won by decision over John Szot (Great Bend High School) 22-12 (Dec 3-2)
126
Austin Bruna (4-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Preston Beckman (Phillipsburg) 11-12 won by fall over Austin Bruna (Abilene) 4-5 (Fall 1:43)
Cons. Round 1 - Joel Abell (Minneapolis) 1-2 won by fall over Austin Bruna (Abilene) 4-5 (Fall 2:26)
126
Zane Macoubrie (7-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - John Szot (Great Bend High School) 22-12 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-9 (Fall 0:24)
Cons. Round 1 - Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-9 won by fall over Jonathan Lira (Great Bend High School) 6-17 (Fall 2:29)
Cons. Semi - Preston Beckman (Phillipsburg) 11-12 won by fall over Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) 7-9 (Fall 0:54)
132
Parker Farr (14-9) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Parker Farr (Abilene) 14-9 won by fall over Aidrian Hassell (Phillipsburg) 0-11 (Fall 3:00)
Semifinal - Parker Farr (Abilene) 14-9 won by fall over Abraham Beltran (Hoxie) 13-11 (Fall 4:48)
1st Place Match - Robby Gutierrez (Great Bend High School) 23-13 won by fall over Parker Farr (Abilene) 14-9 (Fall 3:32)
138
Dayton Wuthnow (15-13) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 15-13 won by fall over Ethan Bohl (Minneapolis) 1-2 (Fall 1:01)
Semifinal - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 15-13 won by fall over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 5-12 (Fall 1:20)
1st Place Match - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 15-13 won by fall over Sam Cole (Fredonia) 3-6 (Fall 1:02)
138
Sam McCormack (5-12) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sam McCormack (Abilene) 5-12 won by fall over Hayden Miller (Ellsworth) 0-19 (Fall 1:26)
Semifinal - Dayton Wuthnow (Abilene) 15-13 won by fall over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 5-12 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Semi - Tanner Vyzourek (Atwood-Rawlins County) 8-20 won by fall over Sam McCormack (Abilene) 5-12 (Fall 2:10)
145 A
Zander Cox (5-15) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) 2-2 won by fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) 5-15 (Fall 0:54)
Round 2 - Raiden Gilley (Beloit) 12-6 won by fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) 5-15 (Fall 2:25)
Round 3 - Easton Nickelson (Hoxie) 22-2 won by tech fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) 5-15 (TF-1.5 2:11 (21-6))
Round 5 - Layton Johnson (Phillipsburg) 5-10 won by fall over Zander Cox (Abilene) 5-15 (Fall 1:31)
155 Girls
Alyssia Brown (14-8) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-8 won by fall over Lea Nokes (Great Bend High School) 5-16 (Fall 3:48)
Round 2 - Danica Cline (Great Bend High School) 14-16 won by major decision over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-8 (MD 14-5)
Round 3 - Myah Mattheyer (Trego) 18-8 won by fall over Alyssia Brown (Abilene) 14-8 (Fall 1:08)
191 Girls
Lyndsey Buechman (20-0) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.
Round 1 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 20-0 won by fall over Riley Rodriguez (Ellsworth) 4-14 (Fall 0:37)
Round 2 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 20-0 won by fall over Raven Long (Stockton) 9-14 (Fall 0:36)
Round 3 - Lyndsey Buechman (Abilene) 20-0 won by fall over Haylee Holinde (Great Bend High School) 19-9 (Fall 0:37)
220-285
Gavin Runyon (7-12) placed 3rd and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 4-8 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 7-12 (Fall 4:56)
Round 2 - Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 7-12 won by fall over Dalton Seybold (Oakley) 1-9 (Fall 3:46)
Round 3 - Jaden Boyle (Phillipsburg) 13-4 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 7-12 (Fall 0:27)
220-285
Kayden Timm (4-8) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 4-8 won by fall over Gavin Runyon (Abilene) 7-12 (Fall 4:56)
Round 2 - Jaden Boyle (Phillipsburg) 13-4 won by fall over Kayden Timm (Abilene) 4-8 (Fall 1:25)
Round 3 - Kayden Timm (Abilene) 4-8 won by fall over Dalton Seybold (Oakley) 1-9 (Fall 0:46)
235 Girls
Miranda Radenberg (4-8) placed 2nd and scored 4.0 team points.
Round 1 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 4-8 won by fall over Rivver Long (Stockton) 5-18 (Fall 2:55)
Round 3 - Jalyn McLean (Oakley) 10-5 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 4-8 (Fall 1:30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.