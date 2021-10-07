Girls Tennis
Class 4A will have four Regional Tournaments on Saturday, October 9th to determine the participants for the 2021 Girls State Tennis Championships for 2021.
Regionals will be held in Buhler, El Dorado, Independence and at Topeka-Hayden. Abilene will attend Buhler while Chapman High School will travel to El Dorado.
At Buhler will be Abilene, Buhler, Clay Center, Concordia, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt and Ulysses. At El Dorado is Augusta, Chapman, El Dorado, Towanda-Circle, Wellington, Wichita Trinity and Winfield.
The Class 4A State Tournament is slated for Oct. 15-16 in Winfield.
