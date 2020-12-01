2020 Wheat State League All-League Football
First Team
Keaton Littrell, Canton-Galva, SR
Connor Koehn, Canton-Galva, SR
Tyson Stuber, Canton-Galva, JR
Brayden Collins, Canton-Galva, JR
Lane Methvin, Centre, SR
Eddie Gaeddert, Goessel, SR
Nate Zogelman, Goessel, SR
Luke Wiens, Goessel, SR
Blake Kiefer, Herington, JR
Damon Woods, Herington, SO
Jayden Garrison, Little River, SR
Graham Stephens, Little River, SR
Braxton Lafferty, Little River, SO
Kaden Schafer, Little River, JR
Gage Branson, Peabody-Burns, SR
Noal Reynolds, Peabody-Burns, JR
Thomas Smith, Peabody-Burns, JR
Cameron Campuzano, Rural Vista, SR
Dylan Hynes, Solomon, JR
Spencer Coup, Solomon, FR
Konner Murphy, Wakefield, SR
Honorable Mention
Brandon Huff, Canton-Galva, SR
Quinton Bina, Centre, JR
Jake Wiens, Goessel, SO
Ridley Swader, Herington, JR
Grant Stephens, Little River, SO
Phillip Young, Peabody-Burns, JR
Dylan Worrell, Rural Vista, SR
Alex Herbel, Solomon, SR
Trevor Uken, Wakefield, JR
