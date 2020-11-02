WAMEGO – The unprecedented 2020 Cross Country season came to a close on a sunny but windy Saturday morning at the Wamego Country Club as the Abilene Cowboys and Cowgirls ran for the final time of the year.
Going into the uncertainty of the season due to COVID concerns, Abilene’s cross country runners fought for every meet they were able to run and head coach Andy Cook took the Cowboys to the Class 4A state meet as a team for the first time in at least 15 years. The Cowboys accomplished this feat by placing third as a team at the Buhler Regional.
Saturday, the Cowboys ran the hilly golf course in Wamego with other qualified Class 4A runners and achieved the goals set to accomplish for the day.
“I thought our guys ran really well today,” Cook said. “Sometimes in big events like this you’ve got to run them before you really know what you are up against. We are so young and I thought our kids stepped in there with confidence and they attacked the hills from the start to the finish. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Sophomore Grant Waite was running in his second state finals and Cook had said his goal should be to finish in the top 40 runners this year. Waite ran 38th with a time of 18:18.43.
Abilene’s team all finished the race successfully according to coach Cook and he thought a couple may have even earned a personal record for the day. First to finish after Waite was freshman Levi Hager at 61st. Abilene’s first year runner ran the course in 19:01.71 just ahead of teammates sophomore Triston Cottone (19.06.62) and freshman Trevor Tovar (19:07.57). Cottone crossed the timing line 63rd while Tovar was 64th.
Not far behind was junior Thurman Geissinger at 76th. Geissinger finished the course at 19:26.60. Next for Abilene was sophomore Dayton Wuthnow at 87th (20:16.50) while junior Toben Schwarz ran 94th at 21:45.82.
Hayden junior Tanner Newkirk edged out Bishop Miege freshman Micah Blomker for the 4A championship Saturday. Newkirk ran a gold medal time of 15:53.32 while the younger Blomker ran 15:56.97.
Buhler High School claimed the team title with 75 points just four better than Bishop Miege. Winfield was third with 81 points. North Central Kansas League foes Wamego (4th) and Clay Center (7th) also finished in the team race. The Cowboys were 12th with 254 points on Saturday.
Senior Bailey Rock ran her final cross country race of her career in the 4A girls competition. Rock ran 39th with a time of 22:46.83. She was right where coach Cook wanted her to run.
“We wanted Grant and Bailey to be in the top 40 of their races and that’s what they did,” Cook said. “It was a great job by her and Grant. Even though the wind came up on us today but you know October days can be a lot of things and today is really not bad. It is pretty special to be able to run today and see all of these people. There is nothing like the state meet. All of these thousands of people cheered for them. I want to add a good luck wish to Taylor Briggs and her future. She is a great ambassador for our sport and we are going to miss her in our county.”
Abilene returns the majority of its Cowboy team next year because of the youth and on the Cowgirl’s side, the coaches will be looking for girls to replace Rock and Allison Liby who will graduate.
“We are planning on having a big year next year,” Cook said. “We will have all of our boys back and we are going to refill our girls with some eighth graders moving up and we will be in a good space next year.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Class 4A
Boys (Top 5)
1. Tanner Newkirk, Hayden (15:53.32), 2. Micah Blomker, Bishop Miege (15:56.97), 3. Tanner Lindahl, Buhler (15:59.08), 4. Eli Gilmore, Tonganoxie (16:38.93), 5. Craig Labrue, Winfield (16:42.81).
Teams: Buhler 75, Bishop Miege 79, Winfield 81
