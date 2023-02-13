Amara Johnson eyes the Wamego defenders

Abilene senior Amara Johnson (#12) eyes the Wamego defenders, just before, just before making a post move in which she scored the first basket of the game for the Cowgirls.  

 Brad Anderson

The class 4A #1 state ranked, Wamego Lady Red Raiders cruised to a dominating win at home on Friday evening over the Abilene Cowgirls 74-25.

Wamego’s offensive scoring was highlighted by twelve made three pointers in the game that accounted for 36 points. 

 

