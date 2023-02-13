The class 4A #1 state ranked, Wamego Lady Red Raiders cruised to a dominating win at home on Friday evening over the Abilene Cowgirls 74-25.
Wamego’s offensive scoring was highlighted by twelve made three pointers in the game that accounted for 36 points.
The Lady Red Raiders immediately jumped on top with a pair of opening three’s to lead 6-0. Abilene Senior Amara Johnson then scored the Cowgirls first basket at the 6:27 mark with an impressive inside post move. As Wamego continued to score, Blair Adams would hit back to back baskets on offensive possessions including a three pointer at the 3:00 minute mark to cut the lead to 7-16. The lady Red Raiders would then close out the opening quarter on a 8-2 run for a 21-9 lead.
Abilene would score only seven points throughout the second quarter as Wamego continued to increase their lead. Hannah Walter would score the opening basket on a steal and layup, Claira Dannefer would score from the inside at the 5:46 mark, and Sammy Stout would make a three pointer with sixteen seconds left before half. In all the Lady Red Raiders would have their biggest quarter by scoring eighteen points, in which they converted on three more three pointers to lead 39-16 at halftime.
Wamego’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders in the second half as they increased their lead to 33 points by the end of the third quarter for a 58-25 score. Abilene would score nine points in the quarter as they would score three baskets from the field including one each from Dannefer, Walter, and Stout. Callie Powell would account for all three single free throws made to close out the scoring.
The final quarter would then be all the Lady Red Raiders. With a running clock in affect in the fourth quarter, Abilene would be shut out from scoring the entire fourth quarter. Of their sixteen total points in the quarter, Wamego would finish by making their last three, three pointers for a final score of 74-25
Dannefer would lead Abilene in scoring with six points, while Adams and Stout each added five points. Abilene will now host their next two games, beginning with Hays on Tuesday evening
Abilene 9 16 25 25 Wamego 21 39 58 74 Abilene (2-14, 1-7): Dannefer 6, Stout 5, Adams 5, Walter 4, Powell 3, Johnson 2.
Wamego (16-1, 7-0): Pierson 28, Hoobler 18, Hecht 6, Denney 3, Gallagher 7, McAdam 1, Meinhardt 9, Springe 2.
Abilene : Stover 1, McVan 2, Bruna 5, Signer 2, Debenham 2, Crane 1, Adams 2, Powell 2, Watson 2.
Wamego: Names not available.
