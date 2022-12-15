The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Tuesday evening to the #1 ranked 3A, South East of Saline Trojans and fell 77-59. The Trojans who finished 3rd at last years state basketball tournament returned all five starters and a total of eight Seniors to this years squad.
South East of Saline wasted no time jumping out to a lead , as they opened the game with six straight points including an impressive two handed dunk. Abilene Junior Stocton Timbrook would score the first five points for the Cowboys with a pair of made free throws, and a made contested three pointer to make the score 5-9. Turnovers, leading to transition baskets for the Trojans would lead to twelve straight points and a 21-5 lead for them. Abilene would score six points to close the quarter on a single basket by Zach Miller, and free throws by Triston Cottone and Kyson Becker.
The second quarter would be a tale of two differences for the Cowboys. Down 10-25 entering the second quarter, Abilene would close their fifteen point deficit to just four points at the 4:34 mark. Seven points by Senior Cameron Vinduska, along with baskets by Timbrook, Cottone, and Waite helped get the Cowboys back in the game. A South East of Saline timeout, seemingly hit the reset button, and the Trojans would then close out the half on a 14-4 run for the 44-30 halftime score.
The Trojans would extend their lead in the third quarter by out scoring Abilene 21-14. Timbrook and Waite would each lead the team in points on the quarter with five a piece.
Trailing by twenty one points, 65-44 entering the final quarter, both teams played evenly the rest of the game, giving the Cowboys no chance to catch up from their deficit. Five different players accounted for the scoring in the fourth quarter for Abilene with Timbrook, Waite, Vinduska, and Keaton Hargrave scoring their final points, along with Sophomore Tyler Holloway scoring the games final five points.
“They’re the real deal” said head coach Erik Graefe. They simply outplayed us. They’ve got so many positives, including athletes, scorers, and depth on the bench. They also know how to just win and that’s a thing you don’t teach. We now got to get ready for our first league game”.
The Cowboys had three players score in double figures on the evening in Stockton Timbrook with a career high 18 points, Cameron Vinduska with 11 points, and Grant Waite with 10 points.
Abilene now 2-2 on the season will travel to Concordia on Friday night for their first NCKL matchup of the season.
𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 10 30 44 59 (2-2)
𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: P.O.G. Stocton Timbrook 18, Cameron Vinduska 11, Grant Waite 10, Keaton Hargrave 5, Kyson Becker 5, Tyler Holloway 5, Tristin Cotton 3, Zach Miller 2. SES scoring: Sawyers 29, Morrical-Palmer 16, Augustine 9, Kerr 3, Richardson 6, J. Gebhardt 2, Lilley 6, L. Gebhardt 6
Abilene Junior Stocton Timbrook shoots and makes a three point basket against SES. Timbrook scored a career high 18 points in the loss Tuesday evening. Photo by Brad Anderson
