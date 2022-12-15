Stocton Timbrook three point basket SES

Abilene junior Stocton Timbrook shoots and makes a three point basket against SES.  Timbrook scored a career high 18 points in the loss Tuesday evening. 

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys traveled on the road Tuesday evening to the #1 ranked 3A, South East of Saline Trojans and fell 77-59.  The Trojans who finished 3rd at last years state basketball tournament returned all five starters and a total of eight Seniors to this years squad.  

South East of Saline wasted no time jumping out to a lead , as they opened the game with six straight points including an impressive two handed dunk.  Abilene Junior Stocton Timbrook would score the first five points for the Cowboys with a pair of made free throws, and a made contested three pointer to make the score 5-9. Turnovers, leading to transition baskets for the Trojans would lead to twelve straight points and a 21-5 lead for them. Abilene would score six points to close the quarter on a single basket by Zach Miller, and free throws by Triston Cottone and Kyson Becker. 

 

