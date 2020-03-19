Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy and windy during the afternoon hours. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.