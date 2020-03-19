The Abilene Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Due to the coronavirus regulations and the USD 435 district office not being open for public access, the meeting will be streamed live on the district’s website at www.abileneschools.org.
Agenda items include the personnel update list and the coronavirus.
