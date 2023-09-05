SOLOMON – The Rural Vista Heat behind the running of junior Logan Tate and touchdown passes by quarterback Koden Sanford were dominating in the season opener at Solomon over the Gorillas 44-18.
The Heat controlled the line of scrimmage in this Wheat State League 8-Man contest. Tate busted loose for a 74-yard scoring run to begin the game and after Kole Riedy ran in the conversion, the Heat led 8-0 early. Tate also had a 43-yard scoring run later in the period. Rural Vista ran the ball 49 times in the game with Tate picking up more than 125 yards. Riedy was the work horse with 23 carries for 153 yards. Sanford added 76 yards and Gavin Carson carried 10 times for 61 yards.
Solomon senior quarterback Spencer Coup had two touchdown passes in the first quarter to keep the Gorillas in the contest trailing 16-12 after one. Coup found Spencer Krause on a 46-yard scoring play and then later in the period on a 63-yard score. Coup threw for 173 yards and finished with 40 rushing yards.
Sanford completed two of nine passes, but both were caught for touchdowns against the Gorillas in the second quarter. Sanford found Grant Eskeldson on a 54 yarder and Landon Parker for 11 yards.
The Heat led the Gorillas 38-12 at the break before Riedy added an 11-yard run in the third quarter and Sanford scampered for a four-yard score in the fourth. Solomon’s freshman running back Matthew Hamm-jones finished the scoring with a four-yard run for the 44-18 final. Hamm-jones finished with 35 yards on six carries.
Defensively for the Gorillas Hamm-jones accounted for 11 tackles while Porter Haynes, Coup, Jake Sommer and Hayden Zerbe had six each. Haynes had an 18-yard pass interception while Coup and Krause deflected passes.
Carson led the Heat with 14 tackles while Riedy and Eskeldson finished with 10 stops each. Ian Effland had seven tackles for the Heat.
