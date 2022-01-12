Robert L. Meeks, age 63, of Abilene, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina. He was born April 9, 1958 in Wichita the son of Myrtle Simkins and step-father Donald Simkins.
Robert was a longtime Abilene resident working in the construction industry for many years. He enjoyed Race cars and drag cars and working on old hotrods and fishing.
On January 6, 1978 he was united in marriage to Rhonda Markley in Abilene. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his sons Jeremy Meeks of Abilene, Shane Meeks of Abilene, daughter Jamie and her husband Jeremy Heart of Abilene, brothers James Meeks of Abilene, Jay Simkins of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sister Mary Hanback of Irving, Texas, grandchildren Cadence and wife Andi, Camden, Racelee, Bralee, Dayson, Jase, Kyndall, Jhett, and Kelce. He was preceded in death by his mother, and brothers Kenny Cameron, David Cameron and Donald Simkins, Jr.
Funeral services for Robert will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. His final resting place will be in the Union-Livingston Cemetery north of Abilene. Robert’s family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Meeks Memorial Fund for his grandchildren’s education and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
