The Kansas Department of Transportation started a mill and overlay on K-15 in Dickinson County on Monday.
Work on K-15 will be located between the north Abilene city limit and the K-15/K-18 intersection.
Construction will take place Monday through Friday with occasional Saturday work during daylight hours. Traffic will be reduced to one 12-foot lane following a pilot car through the work zone. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes and plan extra time in their travel schedules.
Shilling Construction Co. Inc., of Manhattan is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $852,000 project to be completed by September, weather permitting.
kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
