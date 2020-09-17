Rawhide Portable Corral of Abilene has been nominated as one of the top 16 Kansas-made products for the Kansas Manufacturing Council’s Coolest Thing Made in Kansas competition.
The Rawhide processor designed by John McDonald is a portable corral in which one person can set up in 10 minutes.
“The Kansas manufacturing industry plays an important role in our state’s economy and employs one out of 11 Kansas workers,” said Kansas Manufacturing Council Executive Director Jeff Chapman. “This friendly competition is meant to bring attention to a few of the many fascinating and crucial products made in our state. These products beat out dozens of other nominated Kansas-made products to move on to the CTMK tournament.”
Mary McDonald said they were informed Tuesday night that the business had been nominated and named one of the top 16.
Voting is done on a 16-business sports-type bracket. Rawhide is running against KMDI which installs architectural elements for designers.
“That’s pretty neat. That would be awesome if we won that,” McDonald said. “I don’t know what we get for winning.”
Julie Roller, director of Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau nominated Rawhide.
“I recently saw a friend’s post on Facebook and they were herding cattle down a country road to take them home. They were also having a few challenges,” Roller said. “I thought ‘they need a Rawhide Portable Corral!.’”
She said a friend at the Kansas Department of Agriculture sent her the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas contest.
“I knew I had to nominate Rawhide Portable Corral. A special bonus, buyers of Rawhide Portable Corrals visit Abilene, stay in Abilene lodging establishments, eat in our restaurants, and shop in our businesses. Their manufacturing business helps Abilene’s tourism economy.”
The top 16 nominated products, the companies that make them and their tournament ranking are:
1. Autoland, Garmin International, Inc.
2. EMP Shield, EMP Shields, LLC
3. SawHaul carrier, GearHaul
4. Custom Built Dredge, Custom Dredge Works, Inc
5. Al Davis Memorial Torch, Dimensional Innovation
6. James Webb Space Telescope Struts, Aerospace Corporation
7. Rawhide Portable Corral, Rawhide Portable Corral
8. BG Rev-It tool, BG Product
9. Custom Limestone Rock Signs, Fisher Rocks
10. Microlite!, KMDI, Inc.
11. Stanfield Heating Pad, Osborn Industries, Inc.
12. Pies, Tippin’s Gourmet Pies, LLC
13. Kalmar Ottawa Terminal Tractor, Kalmar
14. T-Blocks, Ronawk, LLC
15. CLX Ra Gaming PC Special Edition, CLX Gaming
16. Coleman-Mach, MACH 15 A/C, RV Products (a division of Airxcel)
Chapman said the 16 products will compete in weekly head-to-head match ups. The products that receive the highest votes in each match up will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas (www.kansaschamber.org/coolestthingmadeinkansas).
Voting in the first round of the tournament runs through Monday, Sept. 21.
The winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Kansas Star Casino. The top four companies will be invited to display at the summit.
