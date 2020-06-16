Bill Clifford says what makes him different than the other conservative Republicans seeking the nomination for the U.S. House in District 1 is his experience in government.
And he is electable.
“I’ve been elected six times to local public office,” he said. “For me, it’s 18 years of public service. The voters appreciate my approach. I listen to the voters and I will do that when I am in Congress.”
He is now a Finney County Commissioner. His wife Jean is a member of the Kansas State Board of Education.
Clifford, a physician with an ophthalmology practice, stopped in Abilene last week on the campaign trail.
He said he’s a conservative: pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump, pro-military.
Clifford was born in Queens, N.Y., entered the Air Force Academy and graduated in 1976, served 10 years as a jet fighter pilot then became a physician and eye surgeon.
As an eye surgeon, for several years he served a week in Garden City while filling in for Dr. Luther Fry. There he stayed and has been a partner now for 26 years.
“Garden City was really ideal for us,” he said.
He and his wife Jean have six kids. Five were adopted.
“We were looking for a community where our children would fit in well and also where both of us could serve in the community,” he said.
Conservative
“I feel I am the best fit for this district. I’ve lived it,” he said. “I’ve lived my values.”
As a physician, Clifford said he is a good fit to replace U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, also a physician.
“As a doctor I will be able to become part of the doctor caucus in Congress. Dr. Marshall is part of that now. He’s taken me to two of their meetings already,” he said. “They have the voice on health care. It’s certainly been brought out during this COVID epidemic how flawed our system is at times and we need to correct that.”
He said with Marshall leaving Congress, there will be an unfinished legacy.
“I know that as a physician I can grab the torch in health care and run with it,” he said.
Health care
“I don’t have all the answers but certainly as a physician I have participated in the process,” he said. “Personally, I think we need to put the patient in front of the line.”
Health care needs transparency. Many times a patient has no idea how much a procedure might cost, he said.
“It shouldn’t be that way,” he said. “It’s giving that patient personal responsibility for their care. I as an individual should care more about my well-being than my insurance company. We need to create a system where a patient has an interest in the cost, where they go, and how they take care of themselves.”
He said patients shouldn’t be hit with “surprise billing.”
He said patients should know what the doctors and hospitals are going to charge for procedures and to be able to shop around.
“Also I should know where the best quality is. That ought to be transparent,” he said. “You and I are consumers of many things and we’re going to look for not just the best deal but the best quality. Currently, we have no idea.”
He said that while President Donald Trump came into office to replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), there have been modifications to it.
“I’m not for government solutions to all of our problems,” he said.
One area that needs attention is prescription drugs.
“We’ve offshore so much of the strategic supply of medication,” he said. “I support President Trump in bringing that onshore. We also need to control the pricing of it. We have a lot of wonderful drugs here but a lot of it is out of reach for the average patient.”
Agriculture
Clifford said he expects to replace Marshall on the House Committee on Agriculture.
He said he is the only candidate that has published a six-part plan for Kansas Agriculture which he hopes to promote in Congress.
“No. 1 is promoting markets for our farmers and producers,” he said. “We do great things here. We create a wonderful safe food supply in abundance but we need a place to sell it. There is a hungry world out there that needs our products. We just need to make sure the markets work.”
He said President Donald Trump has done a great job forcing China to the table, with the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement and agreements with Asian countries.
China
“I think there is a very multilateral demand for China to own up to what has occurred,” he said. “All countries have an obligation in this interconnect world to protect each other and have each other’s back. I know, in this case, China didn’t. I applauded Mr. Trump for cutting the flights from Wuhan pretty early. The Chinese deceived us and enabled the disease to get here before we could get control of it.”
Immigration
Build a wall?
“Absolutely. No. 1 is border security,” he said. “We have to control who’s coming in, control what’s coming in.”
He said he does support legal immigration.
“Our producers are very dependent. Our dairies are wholly depending on legal workers. Many of our ag producers are,” he said. “We have to get immigration right.”
The Finney County Commission has worked with cities to get Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) services out west.
“The immigration service people sit in Wichita. Our workers are 200 miles away. Their employers are losing them for a day so they can get fingerprinted or renew their visas. We need Washington, the Federal government, to work for us.”
He said there are about 250,000 people with a H-2A Temporary Agriculture Workers visa.
“We need to make sure that works. It needs to be efficient and not inconvenient for employers and workers,” he said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
