When it comes to the great outdoors, one of the busiest humans in the state is the game warden.
And since Dickinson County’s game warden with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Lance Hockett, also partners with K-9 partner Kodak, he gets called anywhere in the state.
Hockett, speaking to the Abilene Rotary Club, said he is expecting a super busy hunting season which starts Sept. 1 with dove season.
“This season will probably be unique when it comes to hunting season with everything we are dealing with now,” he said. “In my 23 years, I have never seen more people out as I did this spring. People were just tired of being at home. I think that will jump over into hunting season. You are going to see more people out and about to just get out of the house, get outdoors and do something. This spring it was off the charts.”
Hockett said he was concerned that everyone at the parks and lakes were taking the proper precautions.
“One of the things the governor (Laura Kelly) stressed to us is we need to be out there making sure people are social distancing, to make them aware of it,” he said. “We don’t want to start shutting places down. Most people are absolutely wonderful.”
Deer season
Hockett said he sees more hunting violations during the deer firearm season.
“That is probably when most people are out,” he said. “Fifteen to 20 years ago I probably would have said pheasant season when we actually had pheasants. Anymore, pheasant season is nonexistent.”
He said that is a result of a combination of farming practices, habitat and predators.
“Fur prices aren’t every good right now,” he said.
Thus, the populations of coyotes, foxes and raccoons have increased.
“When there are more, they have to eat more. They are going to take more of what is out there,” he said.
He said Abilene has a problem with coyotes.
“Abilene has always been famous for foxes and skunks. Now we have a few coyotes,” Hockett said. “Right now Herington is having a problem with foxes which is way worse than anything we are dealing with in town.”
Federal jurisdition
Hockett said that, as a game warden, he is assigned to Dickinson County but he has state-wide and Federal jurisdiction through the United States Department of the Interior.
“As a state law enforcement officer, I have been used many times by the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigations), helping with homicide investigations,” he said.
“Whatever evidence that they need,” Hockett said.
He said he assisted with the Kansas Highway Patrol in a manhunt on Tuesday but Kodak was not needed.
He said Kodak can find game animals the way a drug dog can find illegal drugs around a vehicle. He can find guns, shell casings and even track people, though differently than a bloodhound.
He said Kodak is trained on finding deer, turkey, waterfowl and pheasants.
Kodak is also trained to track humans.
“Every person is unique in the way they smell,” he said. “No two people smell alike. It comes from the food that you eat, the laundry detergent. There are a lot of different things. Even as we sit here, everybody has skin rafts that are falling off the body onto the ground.”
He said Kodak is also trained to track items that have been touched.
“If someone has touched it, our dogs can find it,” he said.
Hockett said there are only seven K-9 game wardens in Kansas.
“I go wherever I am needed and someone needs a dog,” he said. “I could be in southwest Kansas tomorrow and Atchison the day after that.”
He said he spends 90 percent of his time on hunting and boating regulations.
Some of the hunting issues he deals with are actually Federal violations. He also has jurisdiction on the Fort Riley Post. He has also worked in other states besides Kansas.
Hockett also said that drones are being used more by the Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Recently a drone helped find a man that had fallen and drowned in a river.
“Park of that river was inaccessible except by foot,” he said. “Getting a boat on it was impossible.”
The drone found the body.
