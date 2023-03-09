“There’s lies, damn lies and statistics.”
Who originally stated that quote is a point of debate, but Mark Twain is often credited for making it popular when he used it in his autobiography.
As a journalist and investigative reporter, I have poured over countless pages of statistics — everyone likes to prove their point by using the numbers. When I interview people, I often ask for the stats to back up their claims. However, I learned early on in my career that the first thing to look at when considering any stat, is its source — where did it come from and who compiled it.
Stats presented by someone pushing an agenda needs scrutiny. Even if the stats are attributed to a notable, trustworthy source, they still need to be investigated. Stats can be twisted and cherry picked to fill just about any narrative.
Another piece to look at when determining if a stat tells the whole story is to dig under what is being counted — what is missing from the stat? For example, if we look at classrooms and see that one class had a 10% increase in students failing a course — did the teacher fail their students? This was a question raised for a story I wrote several years ago. The first thing I needed to do was break down that percentage and find out how many students were in the classroom that year and the comparative years? One child failing in a classroom of 10 students will look very different on a percentage scale than one child in a classroom of 20 to 30 students.
Crime stats are another good example. Several years ago, an area police chief took to the media to brag about how under his watch crime had decreased. He pulled out all the figures and by looking at the stats, it certainly did look like crimes had gone down. What he didn’t mention was that under his watch he made changes to the reporting procedures.
Similarly, DUI arrests plummeted one year. As it turned out, it wasn’t that there were fewer people driving under the influence, rather one particular officer, who made most of the DUI arrests moved and was no longer at the department.
The usefulness of stats is on my mind a lot these days as I collect information for a story I’m working on.
Politicians use and manipulate stats all the time and journalists will often parrot them because they can help tell the story. This is where journalists need to use caution — are they telling the story the interviewee wants told or are they telling the story without bias? Today as the line between talk show and news is blurred, it falls on individuals to break down the stats.
