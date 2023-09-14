The word of the day: progress. In some circles that’s a dirty word, invoking images of people and things who want to change our idyllic way of life.
But the thing is, every day, every hour, every minute, across the world people are discovering, inventing, questioning, improving everything from the way we travel, communicate and shop.
I’ve been thinking about the shopping aspect a lot lately and the way it has changed in my lifetime. I remember when I was about 10 years old, living on Long Island, the department store in the neighborhood was TSS. My mother took me there one Sunday and I asked her as we went up the elevator why we were there and why were there so many angry people outside.
She took me because she wanted us to be part of history in the making — a store being open on Sunday.
Fast forward a few decades and I read with amusement the Facebook memes that express irritation with the self-checkout lanes. Personally, I love them. I hated shopping because of the long lines at the checkout. There’d be a dozen lanes and only two or three open.
When the self-checkout started, I was right there. I could now get in and out of the store quickly. So, quick in fact that twice I remember I had gotten what I needed, checked out and was back to the car before the song that was playing when I went in had ended.
From those who don’t like it, I hear things like, “It’s not my job to check myself out,” or, “If I’m going to do their job, I deserve a discount.” Comments like that got me to wondering how social media would have blown up when the first grocery stores started replacing the general stores. Piggly Wiggly, which is still a staple across the Southeast, was the first to debut the idea of letting shoppers get their own groceries off the shelf.
Prior to the Piggly Wiggly experiment in 1916, shoppers handed their list to the store keeper who packed it up (think Ike and Cora Godsey on The Waltons). I suspect, just like with the self-checkout lanes, there was a share of people who just couldn’t believe what the world was coming to.
I can hear it now, “They want us to do what?!?! Go up and down aisles and pack up our own groceries. What’s this lazy generation coming too?!” The horror.
At that time the shopping cart hadn’t been invented. That wouldn’t happen for more than two decades and when they were rolled out, they weren’t well received. “Real” men wouldn’t be caught dead pushing one and women were offended because they looked too much like baby buggies. (People being offended is not a new concept but that’s a topic for another day.)
As I thought about how much shopping changed from the days when people gave their shopping list to the clerk and waited for someone to bring them their order, it dawned on me — what goes around, comes around.
Now, we don’t hand a clerk our handwritten grocery list, but we go online and pick our items. Then, just like in the days of the old general stores, someone else retrieves our items, and we go pick it up or have it delivered. When online options and Amazon debuted, I was firmly in the camp of, “Nope, nada, ain’t no way.” Well, that’s changed, and changed a whole lot!
I love that I can shop online, submit my order, someone in a warehouse somewhere packages up my purchases and, in a day or two it’s on my front doorstep.
I love that I can have access to more variety than I can find in a dozen stores and I love that I saved a ton of money buying furniture online, even though it all came in cardboard boxes and had to be put together.
I can only wonder where progress will take us next in shopping.
