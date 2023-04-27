I often think of a dear friend who passed away many years ago.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 3:39 pm
I often think of a dear friend who passed away many years ago.
I met her when I was the director of the Junction City Arts Council. Her granddaughter attended art classes and the two of them participated and volunteered in nearly every event.
Joniece had diabetes, which robbed her of her sight and mobility but not her voice. She was an extraordinary singer. But what I remember most about Joniece was our conversations about race. She would ask me straight out, “Why do white people do/say/think this or that?” And I often had the same questions for her.
These conversations made us realize that no matter how open-minded we intended to be, our experiences, ancestry, family, and neighborhoods, all molded our way of thinking. We could never fully understand the anger or frustration one race has to another because we don’t experience life the same.
We talked once about the concept of things like Black History Month, Black universities, Black magazines, “Why do we need these things?” I asked her. We were in the art studio at the time and she wheeled over to the bookshelf where there were books and magazines. She pulled down an art history book and asked how many black artists were in it. She pulled out some of the popular magazines and started flipping through the pages — again, no representation for people of color.
Did I think there were no Black artists, that Black women didn’t want hair and makeup advice? She asked. It started to make sense, but I still struggled with it.
Over the years I’ve seen other examples that helped clarify what she was saying. I was reminded of this again a few weeks ago when I saw two photos taken of Kansas historical markers. They both provided information about the same area — one was written from the perspective of the exploration and the settling of the early pioneers in the area; the other was written from the perspective of the Native Americans who had lived and worked on the land long before the pioneers arrived.
Both narratives contained factual information but both were so different.
How different our view of the world would be if we saw history through the lens of other demographics. I knew a young man several years ago whose family had owned a community newspaper for generations. After college and working out of state for a few years, he returned to his hometown where he expected to eventually take ownership of the paper. He was full of dreams and ideas and was confident he would succeed because he knew the town — or so he thought.
He quickly learned that he knew the town through the lens of a rich, young man. People in that demographic made up a very small portion of the community.
What he learned is one of the things I love about this job. Every community is made up of people looking at it through different lenses. Lenses forged through their experiences. I love being able to visit with people from all parts of our community and learn how those experiences have shaped their lives, which in turn shapes the lives around them and the community.
