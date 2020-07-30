Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.