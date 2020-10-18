What a strange year 2020 has been the last seven months.
There are things that I have seen and done that are crazier than a scene from the Twilight Zone.
My favorite Twilight Zone episode was the 1960 “Eye of the Beholder.” A young woman is seen lying in a hospital bed, her head wrapped in bandages, awaiting the outcome of plastic surgery in an attempt to make her look “normal.” Look it up.
Here are some things I never thought I would ever do:
• Wear a mask and not worry about having bad breath in public;
• Walk into a bank wearing a mask to make a deposit as opposed to making a withdrawal and then making a clean getaway;
• Not worry about how strong my grip was when shaking the hand of a U.S. Congressman;
• Not give hugs at a funeral home visitation (which I have avoided since March);
• Not be allowed to participate in a dollar dance with the bride at a wedding (which I have not attended since March);
• Go seven months without eating inside of a restaurant (though we have carried out some);
• Some of you may say going to a movie at the theater but I have gone years without stepping inside and paying for overpriced popcorn and Diet Coke;
• Keep seeing TP (toilet paper) on the grocery shopping list only to not find any on the shelves at the store;
• See that deodorant was scratched off the list each week;
• Play a round of golf without pulling the flag on the green
• View district court proceedings on my phone;
• Sit in on a jury trial on YouTube.
