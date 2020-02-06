Are you going to write about the Super Bowl? I have been asked several times since Sunday’s big game.
Well, somebody has to. Seems like all I read about on social media is about the halftime show and the disappointing commercials.
In case you were under a rock, (pun intended referencing the Reese’s Take 5 candy bar commercial), the Kansas City Chiefs came from 10 points behind with seven minutes left in the game to win the Super Bowl 31-20.
I thought the National Football League halftime show would clean up its act after Justin Timberlake tore off part of Janet Jackson’s clothing in 2004. I guess I was wrong.
My wife Kathy and I went to hear Richard Marx Friday night. The acoustic performance with him sitting on a stool playing a guitar and occasionally playing the grand piano was ten times more entertaining than the high dollar halftime with J-Lo and Shakira.
I didn’t know the man who sings —
“Wherever you go, whatever you do,
I will be right here waiting for you.”
— could be so funny.
But then he also sang his country music parody “How Can I miss You If You Won’t Go Away?”
“I might long to be in your arms
if they ever let me go.”
“Bring back the Budweiser Clydesdales” seems to be the chant I hear from Sunday’s commercial watchers.
There was one good one thanks to Sam Elliott, Lil Nas X and “The Old Town Road” version promoting Doritos.
Bill Murray reliving Groundhog Day wasn’t too bad.
I recall (Kathy says never start a sentence with I remember) the last time the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV. I was in eighth grade at Abilene Junior High.
The neighbor kids and I were out riding horses while the game was being aired.
I was not a Chiefs fan since the games were not aired on the one TV channel we received.
The football players I knew were quarterback Charley Johnson who was replaced by Jim Hart the next season. One of the NFL’s top defensive players was safety Larry Wilson. Jim Bakken was the placekicker.
Those are all St. Louis Cardinals, the team we could watch on Sunday afternoons.
But back to Sunday’s game.
With just over seven minutes to play in the contest, the Chiefs were down by 10 points.
They were facing a third down and 15 yards.
“They don’t have enough time to win the game,” I said to Kathy.
“The Chiefs need some Mahomes magic,” said Joe Buck.
On the next play quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Hill on a 43-yard pass.
Thanks in part to the defense led by Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, there was enough time for the Kansas City team to score 21 points. I was wrong.
Damien Williams deserves a lot more credit than he has received after his amazing touchdown.
Here’s to the Chiefs who are Kansas’ team, too. As far as next season? I’ll be right here waiting for you.
