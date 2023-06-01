Every month I travel to western Kansas for an appointment, so I'm pretty familiar with the sights along the way.
But as I approached Interstate 70 exit 206 at Wilson in April, I immediately realized something was missing -- an old building that had been there ever since I could remember.
In recent years it was a gas station/convenience store. However, about 15-20 years ago more-or-less, it had a restaurant, but that had been closed for years.
My husband, son and I stopped there for a bathroom break and to pick up snacks nearly every time we went to visit family in Osborne. But I had earlier memories of a newer, more vibrant place when I was a child. We had driven by or stopped there decades before when my grandparents lived in Ellis.
In those early years, sitting in the backseat of whatever car we had at the time, I would always announce "There's Grandma's hat restaurant!" – a silly comment referring to the yellow roof of the building that looked like my grandma's yellow gardening hat.
Actually, the facility had two grandma's hats, with a yellow roof over the gas station portion and the other over the restaurant.
It was built as an Interstate House Restaurant back when I-70 was new. Apparently, it was one of three, with one located off I-70 in Salina and the third off I-70 in Burlington, Colorado, according to internet information.
The building at the Wilson location was the only one left – until it wasn't. When I saw it had been razed, I was a little sad.
When the interstate system was built beginning in 1956, various gas stations and restaurants started popping up next to the on and off ramps. Cars were the "thing," families were into the "Great American Road Trip," and businesses catered to the travelers.
Speaking of which, most everyone of a certain age who ever traveled an interstate in Kansas will remember Stuckey's and Nickerson Farms.
Nickerson Farms had bright red sloping roofs, with Tudoresque-style timbers decorating the outside (looking more like Shakespeare's Globe Theatre than a barn). Apparently, Nickerson Farms Restaurants had fully-functioning beehives built into the restaurant, according to information from the Flickr website. I don't remember seeing that, but I was probably only in a couple when they were in operation.
Interesting side note, I found an ad for the Nickerson Farms in Paxico from the Nov. 25, 1969, edition of the Council Grove Republican advertising its "Old Fashioned Thanksgiving Dinner." The meal included choice of soup or juice, crisp tossed green salad, luscious roast turkey and dressing, garden fresh vegetable, mashed potatoes and giblet gravy, tasty cranberry sauce, fresh hot homemade bread and tempting mince meat or pumpkin pie. All for the price of $2.75 for an adult meal and $1.50 for children under 12.
Compared to prices today, it makes you sick. Plus, it's next to impossible to find any establishment that's even open on Thanksgiving.
What I remember most are the blue-roofed Stuckey's. Apparently, many of them are still around, according to the company's website and facebook page; although the ones I used to see in central Kansas are gone.
Abilene had a Stuckey's back in the day at I-70 and Fair Road where the Lion's Den is now. Since I grew up in Abilene, my family never went to the one here, but we did stop at others.
Like the others, Stuckey's sold gas, had a restaurant and gift shop with lots of pecan candies and kitschy souvenirs – which I loved. By the 1990s into the 2000s, the restaurants had been replaced by Dairy Queens.
When our son Erik was a toddler, my husband Gary and I used to meet my mom and dad at Stuckey's at the I-70 Beverly exit where we would drop him off and pick him up so he could spend time with them during the summer and other breaks when they lived in Osborne.
That stop always involved a visit inside where everyone would get some ice cream, visit the bathroom and cruise the store. Erik was really into the Old West and trains at the time – thanks to Old Abilene Town and the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad – and he scoped out a railroad crossbuck souvenir with flashing red lights and a framed photo of Wild Bill Hickok.
In spite of his performance (tantrum) inside the store, the "world's worst mom" didn't buy them. However, we came back later and bought them for his Christmas or birthday gift. To this day, Erik still has both and the lamp still works.
Sometime later, that Stuckey's was closed, abandoned and later burned down. Now, there's nothing left but the gas station awning with some farm equipment parked under it.
Interestingly enough, while researching I discovered that in the past few years Stuckey's has done some rebranding and has mounted a comeback in some areas, according to the company's website and Facebook page.
I don't know why many of those old roadside restaurants and gas stations went out of business, but I'm theorizing that the profit margin may not have been enough to keep operating.
Still, those places created a lot of memories. Fun times!
