Metal phone booth was located next to the pillar on Viola Corner

Although difficult to see, a metal phone booth was located next to the pillar on Viola Corner, which got its name from the number of businesses owned by the Viola family that existed for decades at Third and Buckeye. This photo was taken 60 years ago on Sept. 13, 1963. Once upon a time, Abilene was full of phone booths and pay phones.

 Photo courtesy the Jeffcoat Photo Studio and Museum

As a child I was fascinated by telephones. If there was one around I had to play with it. I loved the sound the rotary dial made as a call was placed.

The process involved lifting the phone receiver, placing your index finger in the hole for the needed number and rotating the dial to the end stop, then removing your finger and letting the dial return on its own. Whoever thought something as ordinary as using a rotary dial phone would need an explanation?

 

