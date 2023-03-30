Records, or vinyls as they are now called, is something I never expected to see again after they pretty much disappeared in the late 1990s/early 2000s. However, in recent years they have made a big comeback.
And that makes me happy.
I carted around my 33 1/3 LPs and 45 singles I had collected since the 1960s for years, moving them from town to town, house to house, despite not having a working record player until finding one on Facebook in 2016.
The music on those records was the soundtrack of my life, keeping me going through good times and bad.
My first records were borrowed from my parents. My mom had a huge collection, ranging from artists like the Mills Brothers, Marty Robbins, Chubby Checker, Elvis, The Supremes, April Stevens and Nino Temple, comedy albums, waltzes, polkas, classical . . . you name it. I latched onto mom's "Hullabaloo" album -- featuring music from the NBC variety show of the same name that aired in 1965-66 – and played it over and over in my room on my orange portable monaural record player until every song skipped.
It wasn't long until I realized that my friends owned stereo systems and I began nagging my parents for one. Mom said I didn't need it. After all, I had my portable and we already had a nice stereo console in the living room. But dad said it wouldn't hurt to look.
So one snowy Saturday morning in February, we drove to downtown Herington to the furniture store where I picked out a Zenith Allegro Wedge -- which I did not get (maybe because it cost more than the family stereo we already had?)
He reminded me we were only looking and no promises had been made. But sometime later he came home with what looked like a huge brown suitcase with two detachable speakers latched on each side while a turntable with an automatic record changer folded out from the middle (like a Murphy bed). It was used -- someone had traded it in -- but I was in heaven.
When we moved to Abilene in 1969, I went with my dad to West's grocery store (located where Impact Sports and Fitness is now) and discovered they sold records. I talked him into buying me two records of my very own -- "Gimme Dat Ding," a silly 45 single by the Pipkins, and the LP "Age of Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In" by the 5th Dimension. I believe the album cost about $3.99.
And just like that, my record collection began to grow. First, I used my allowance money and whatever I collected from little jobs. Records were sold everywhere back then.
As I got older, those records featuring the music of Elton John, Cher, Foreigner, Electric Light Orchestra, Styx, Jethro Tull, Steely Dan, Heart and many other artists kept me sane through numerous breakups and the various highs and lows of life.
Years later, when I was pregnant with my first and only child, playing those records made life easier during the weeks I was on bed rest.
As a large woman in my late 30s I was considered at-risk and hospitalized with pre-eclampsia. While my primary doctor in Osborne was very supportive and told me we were going to get through this pregnancy together, some other medical professionals weren't so nice. One told me it would take a miracle for me to deliver a healthy baby -- assuming we both survived the process.
The song, "Blessed" by Elton John, became my mantra. I played it over and over, praying and singing at the top of my lungs with tears streaming down my face.
When my son Erik was born three weeks early by C-Section, the visiting surgeon told me to expect that the baby would be flown to a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) in Wichita, but I wouldn't be able to go.
As it turned out, all the dire predictions were wrong and Erik was indeed "blessed." Although tiny, he was perfect and there was no need to send him to a NICU and I rebounded quickly after he was delivered.
My doctor kept Erik and I in the hospital for a week, but when released my husband Gary brought us home and one of the first things I did was play some Elton John.
And when the baby heard the first few strains of "Blessed," he recognized it and turned his head toward the speakers.
Never discount the healing power of music.
