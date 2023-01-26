Recently I found an early 1970s article from the Reflector-Chronicle my mother had clipped that named the people who participated in a piano recital in the Kennedy school auditorium.

My brother Dale and I were two of the 33 performers. Interestingly enough, a number of those "kids" (now in their 50s and 60s) still live around here.

 

