Recently I found an early 1970s article from the Reflector-Chronicle my mother had clipped that named the people who participated in a piano recital in the Kennedy school auditorium.
My brother Dale and I were two of the 33 performers. Interestingly enough, a number of those "kids" (now in their 50s and 60s) still live around here.
I bugged my parents for piano lessons because I wanted to learn how to play like my mom. She had been in a band with her father (my grandpa) in the 1940s and 1950s playing polka, Big Band and other music at wedding receptions, anniversaries and parties in western Kansas. Mom couldn't read music, but could play anything "by ear" on the accordion, piano and organ.
I was delighted. My brother wasn't. He didn't see why he had to take piano lessons just because I wanted to, but he was overruled! He still tells me how PO'ed he was about it.
We were given a list of beginner books to get and mom took us to the music store that existed then in downtown Abilene. While we were picking out the books I found the sheet music for "Baby Elephant Walk" — an instrumental by Henry Mancini — and I had to have it. Either mom thought it would be a good incentive for me in learning to play or she just wanted to get out of the store — probably the latter.
I prepared diligently for my first official piano lesson, mastering middle C and D to play a two-note ditty with the lyrics: "Here we go, to the zoo..." and a couple other simple selections. When it was time for my lesson, I brought my beginner book and the advanced sheet music and told my teacher I wanted to play that.
To her credit, instead of telling me I was nowhere near ready, she said I would need to master a few basics first, but she would help me learn the song.
Sometime later, she told me to bring the music and started spending the last 10 minutes of each lesson teaching me to play it bit by bit. (Makes perfect sense. How do you eat an elephant?)
I learned to play the song fairly quickly. Not because I was any kind of savante, but because I had inherited a smidgen of my mom's ability to play by ear.
Anyway, I eventually learned, "Baby Elephant Walk," performing it during one of those recitals. My performance was far from perfect, but I was pretty pumped.
Soon after, however, my interest in piano began to wane.
Like it is for most people, music was a big part of my life growing up. Lately, I find myself drawn to the instrumentals and thanks to YouTube, I often listen to a mix of 1960s and 1970s instrumentals while I write. Those songs bring back a lot of memories.
Dick Clark nailed it when he said, "music is the soundtrack of our lives."
