Today's youth do not seem to be nearly as enamored of bikes as we were growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.
That's not to say kids today don't have bicycles. Just look outside the swimming pool on any hot summer day, and you'll see plenty. However, you don't see kids riding around town like back in the day. I see kids walking, but bikes do not seem to be the preferred mode of transportation anymore.
I'm sure there are lots of reasons – safety being number one. As a parent it's frightening to think of your child darting through traffic as well as worrying about any number of real or perceived threats.
Also as towns spread out, it's scary to think about children riding bikes on the highway, especially if they have to travel Old 40 Highway from places like the newer housing additions on Van Buren.
Another possible reason for the decline could be that today's youth have so many activities and commitments. Decades ago, we had more free time. Stories about kids heading out the door in the morning and no one being worried until the street light turned on at night are not too far from the truth.
Back in the day, having a bike gave you freedom. I got my "big girl bike" when I was in second grade and had it until my youngest brother Danny decided he needed to sell my belongings (including my vintage Barbie dolls) without my knowledge when I was in college. My beloved bike was purple, had a silver seat and a headlight. That came in handy when hurrying to get home in the dark from the Herington swimming pool.
When we moved to Abilene when I was 10, my bike riding was seriously curtailed. Our house was in an area that had only one way in and one way out and that required using Buckeye.
I can't recall if Buckeye was a four-lane street yet, but it was busy compared to what I was used to in Herington and Mom wouldn't allow us to ride our bikes on Buckeye. We could only ride around the "T"-shaped three-block area in our neighborhood. It took a couple years before I was deemed "old enough" to venture beyond the T.
Once I did gain some freedom, one of my biking destinations was Eisenhower Park, where I would meet my friends.
But before you could get to the park (taking the back way), you had to cross the low-water bridge which was on Northwest 7th Street east of the fairgrounds. That bridge was replaced years ago by a regular bridge and the street was redirected a tad to the north. That's why people traveling west on Northwest Seventh Street end up on Northwest Eighth after they cross the bridge.
If you were riding your bike over the low-water bridge, you'd plunge down the hill and then pedal like your life depended on it to reach the top of the other side. Just like today, Mud Creek was usually very low and sometimes we would abandon our bikes to traipse in the water. (I'm sure drivers were thrilled by the bikes littering the side of the roadway.)
Interesting fact about the low-water bridge: At one time the city allowed people to ice skate there in the winter. It was before my family lived here, but I saw a photo of people skating there in an old Abilene Reflector-Chronicle newspaper. I wish I remembered the year.
Every so often, we'd have a big rain and Mud Creek would roar over the road. That was an impressive sight. Barricades were placed at the top on each side to stop drivers and bikers from plunging into the water.
After fording the creek (or crossing the bridge), Eisenhower Park was a good place to lay down your bike to rest at a picnic table or play on the equipment. I enjoyed the Merry-Go-Round with the multi-colored steel floor where you'd push to get it started and then hop on; the four-seater spinning device where you'd use your arms and legs to make it go faster and faster; swings where you could propel yourself nearly even with the top bar; and my favorite, the barrel funhouse.
The barrel was inside a blue and white-striped metal house-shaped enclosure. You would walk into the barrel and use your hands and feet to make it roll. It was also a comfortable place to lounge and visit until someone came along who wanted a turn.
Good times.
While life in Dickinson County has always been relatively safe, that isn't necessarily the case nationwide. Lately, I've seen stories of serial killings and other crimes that occurred decades ago being revisited through movies and streaming media services. I had no idea the 1970s were so violent.
It would be disingenuous to claim that everything in the middle of Kansas was or is perfect. Horrible incidents have occurred here too, but luckily, they are few and far between. But that's little comfort to the victims and their families.
Still, life seemed so simple then. It's true; "Ignorance is bliss."
