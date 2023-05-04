Today's youth do not seem to be nearly as enamored of bikes as we were growing up in the 1960s and 1970s.

That's not to say kids today don't have bicycles. Just look outside the swimming pool on any hot summer day, and you'll see plenty. However, you don't see kids riding around town like back in the day. I see kids walking, but bikes do not seem to be the preferred mode of transportation anymore.

 

