Abilene High School Operetta was one of biggest events of school year

For years, the Abilene High School Operetta was one of the biggest events of the school year, involving dozens of students and several different departments. Each year, the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle would publish a special section promoting the performances. Held in April, it was one of the final events of the school year. Here is a copy of the 1982 special section promoting "Bye Bye Birdie." 

 Kathy Hageman

I'm probably not alone in saying that my favorite time of the school year (back in the dark ages or the 1970s) were the last couple months – namely April and May.

That's when all the fun stuff happened. Field trips, end of year programs, special events and honor banquets for various classes, sports and activities, prom, graduation and my favorite: the Abilene High School Operetta.

 

