I'm probably not alone in saying that my favorite time of the school year (back in the dark ages or the 1970s) were the last couple months – namely April and May.
That's when all the fun stuff happened. Field trips, end of year programs, special events and honor banquets for various classes, sports and activities, prom, graduation and my favorite: the Abilene High School Operetta.
The operetta was the yearly musical production, involving numerous departments, including vocal and instrumental music, drama, art, physical education (through choreography). Not that I was ever cast in an operetta, but I loved it and looked forward to attending each year.
Just to clarify, Abilene High School still does essentially the same thing during the annual musical, usually held in November in the new, state-of-the-art AHS auditorium. The current shows are wonderful productions and I highly recommend attending.
As for the 1970s-era operetta, a senior boy and senior girl – members of the AHS Ensemble – were cast in the lead roles. Other vocal students played supporting roles and often doubled as dancers and chorus members. Select band members served as the orchestra, providing musical accompaniment, and were seated in front of the stage in the original auditorium.
The production had multiple directors, including the vocal and band (orchestra) teachers, drama and art teachers and the choreographer. The costume director and accompanist also were major parts of the production. Some students had important non-acting roles, including stage manager, assistant accompanists, crew chiefs and other roles.
At the start of each performance, the directors were greeted by applause as they walked into the theatre to take their seats at the front. The men wore tuxedos and the women wore evening dresses.
Likewise, the audience also dressed up. Women and girls wore dresses and heels, men and boys were clad in slacks and dress shirts. Ties and sports jackets were not uncommon.
Held over three nights in April, each performance usually sold out. Of course, that was in the original AHS auditorium, and it had nowhere near the seating capacity of the new auditorium built just a few years ago. Not only did the parents and grandparents of the cast and crew attend, but members of the public also were there. It was a big deal.
Although I loved drama and was in a number of other AHS productions back in the day (like the all-school play, junior class play, the contest play and other things), I did not sign up for any music classes in high school so I couldn't be a cast member, but I was on the operetta makeup crew.
I took every drama class offered at AHS and being on the makeup crew was one way to be involved. My favorite experience involved transforming four teenage boys into middle age men to play the barbershop quartet in The Music Man. None of it was difficult, but it was always fun to glue on fake mustaches and spray gray powder into people's hair!
Another really cool thing about the operetta was the special section advertisement (usually an eight-page tabloid) in the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle published about a week before opening night. It featured action shots of the performers in their roles and a list of the students serving on the various crews. It was filled with ads from local businesses showing their support for the production.
Back then, nearly everybody read the newspaper daily, but as we all know, it's a different world today and that type of publication is not financially feasible. I kept a number of operetta sections in my scrapbooks as keepsakes, but lost some stuff when things got wet years ago while in storage. One section I did find was from 1982, which I kept because my youngest brother was in the cast.
One thing I'm really happy to see is the resurgence of interest in theatre, speech, drama and debate at Abilene High School in the last 13 years or so. When I first moved back in 2000, those programs were nearly gone.
While athletic programs are always more popular, there are many students who find their super power in other activities. Everyone needs a place where they can find their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.