"Well, I've seen 'em on the TV, the movie show
They say the times are changing but I just don't know
These things are gone forever
Over a long time ago, oh yeah." — Pretzel Logic by Steely Dan
It's probably no secret that during the past few months I have been overly nostalgic about the past, especially the late 1960s, 70s and 80s.
One interesting aspect about getting older is looking back at things that were just part of everyday life. Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on your point of view), many of those things no longer exist or have changed significantly.
I thought I'd jot down some memories of my childhood and young adulthood while growing up in Dickinson County. I'm betting some of you can relate to these things.
– Having milk delivered to the front door. When we moved to Abilene in 1969, I recall being jolted awake one morning that first week around 5 a.m. to the sound of clanking milk bottles. Looking out the bedroom window, I watched as a man sat a metal box at our front door, filled it with two gallons of milk and walked back to his delivery truck. That was my first experience with sweet, delicious bottled milk, a product I still prefer.
– Getting bags of ice from Belle Springs Creamery (which was located where the new Dickinson County jail is now). My Dad would pack my brothers and I into the car, drive to the vending machine at the creamery and get a large brown paper bag filled with ice whenever we needed more than we could freeze in the metal ice trays in the refrigerator. Buying a big sack of ice in the summer usually meant one thing: Homemade ice cream.
– Making homemade ice cream. We had a green wooden hand-cranked ice cream maker that I believe belonged to my Dad's parents. Everyone had to take turns cranking the churn until the sweet mixture inside began to harden and then Dad would take over. This process was often interrupted on the 4th of July as we lit Black Cat fireworks.
– Going to the roadside stands west of Abilene on Old 40 Highway to buy vegetables and watermelon during the summer. I had never seen a roadside stand until we moved to Abilene and I was intrigued. Several farmers in the Sand Springs area operated them. It was a treat to go to Hunt’s Drive In and eat a delicious slice of cold watermelon while sitting at a picnic table.
– Going to the Trails End Drive In Theater, west of Abilene, during the summer. When we were younger Mom fixed up a bunch of salted popcorn in a big paper bag and we'd watch the movie and drink pop we brought in a red metal cooler. As a teenager, I had to go to the snack bar since many of my friends were working there. At that age, I had to get movie theater popcorn (still do), a fountain drink and sometimes a hot dog.
A bunch of us would pile into someone's car and I heard tales that some people snuck in hiding in the trunk. I remember driving up the huge gravel mound to park so you could see the screen, maneuvering to get close enough to the speaker to pull it onto the driver's window while still having enough room to squeeze out! Every once in awhile someone would forget the speaker on the window and drive off, snapping the cord.
– Friday or Saturday night at the Plaza Theater on Northwest 2nd Street, (now a vacant lot). My friends and I would usually get their early so we could sit in the balcony seats above the entry to watch who was coming in. Buying movie theater popcorn from the concession stand basically was mandatory. But one of my friends was good at sneaking in two large soft drinks inside her coat (one for her, one for me). Apparently, no one thought wearing a winter coat in summer was unusual or more likely it was because the owners had more insidious things to worry about.
Due to the success of that ploy, we had the bright idea one hot summer night to sneak in ice cream sandwiches. Needless to say neither of us got to eat those treats. It would have been fine if there hadn't been a long ticket line!
For most junior high/middle school kids growing up in Abilene, the Plaza was the meeting place for pre-teens with emerging hormones. However, it wasn't as easy as just going and talking to someone. A specific protocol was required: One of your friends would serve as an intermediary, talking to your crush for you, making arrangements to see if they wanted to "go steady" -- which basically meant sitting together. Once the new seating arrangements were made, the cartoon, previews and movie began and the owners went on patrol, walking the aisles on the lookout for some of that aforementioned insidious behavior.
Anyway, that's just a few of the memories that come to mind. And I just realized that most everything somehow revolves around food. Must be significant somehow.
