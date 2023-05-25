Seven years ago today, Wednesday, May 25, 2016, northern Dickinson County residents were in awe as many watched a large, long-track tornado travel 26 miles, west to east, across the entire width of the county.

Around 7 p.m. that evening, a tornado developed around Minneapolis, Kansas, and traveled southeast, entering Dickinson County between 2700 and 2800 avenues, cutting a swath nearly straight east until Mink Road when it veered to the south, heading toward Chapman. Luckily, it went around the southern tip of Chapman, lifting after the storm moved into Geary County.

 

