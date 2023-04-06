In today's world can you imagine any American public figure so beloved that people around the globe would mourn their passing?
That's not even possible nowadays. But it did happen 54 years ago when Abilene native General Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, died March 28, 1969.
Most people born since that time have no understanding of how much Eisenhower was admired and respected.
"As Supreme Allied Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe during World War II, he ranked among the great captains of all times," noted an Associated Press story published after his death. "His war exploits had won him the acclaim of many nations and the overflowing good will of his fellow citizens."
Not to mention his many contributions after the war, including his presidency.
In researching information about Eisenhower's funeral in Abilene April 2, 1969, I was surprised to learn that an estimated 100,000 people crowded into town to attend the service or watch the funeral procession moving through the streets of Abilene.
When I came to work at the Reflector-Chronicle in 2000, the newspaper had a Saturday morning edition that was printed Friday night or in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Staff often had time to spare on those long nights while we waited for sports results to come in and stories to be written.
A former co-worker of mine, Leah Swinney (who retired in 2010 and died in 2022) told me about her memories of Eisenhower's funeral years ago. I grabbed a notepad and jotted down her thoughts, thinking it would make a good story.
Leah had grown up in Abilene, worked at the Reflector for decades and had a plethora of knowledge about the town and its history – something I was also interested in.
Back in April 2, 1969, Leah was a waitress working in the restaurant at the Sunflower Hotel.
Whenever Eisenhower came home to Abilene to visit, he always stayed at the Sunflower. So, not surprisingly, the Sunflower served as the headquarters for the military during his funeral.
Leah was scheduled to work that day, so a family member drove her downtown only to find traffic so congested and so many people lining the streets, that she got out of the vehicle by Garfield school (now Garfield Senior Living) and walked to the Sunflower.
However, once there, her journey was stalled when a military service member wouldn't let her cross Third Street.
"He stood very straight and said, 'I suggest you stay here'," Leah told me.
Despite the hundreds of people standing on the streets, as the casket and honor guard passed by "you could hear a pin drop," she said.
After the funeral procession passed, she made it to work on what turned out to be one of the busiest days the Sunflower restaurant had ever experienced.
"The steaks were cheap and good and it was a really good place to eat," she said. "The day of the funeral all the military officers were there in full uniform. There were reporters from the AP (Associated Press), United Press International, a few from Reuters, CBS, people from almost all of the news services.
"There were so many people. We ran out of food."
As for having an estimated 100,000 people in town to pay their respects, I am still having trouble wrapping my head around that number. After all, the capacity of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is 76,416, according to online information.
It's my guess that the Central Kansas Free Fair parade is probably one of the biggest events nowadays that brings people to town, and the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo often fills Abilene Stadium most nights. But I don't think those numbers can compare with the numbers who were in town the day of Eisenhower's funeral.
I find it fascinating that a man who grew up in Abilene, Kansas, contributed so much to the world and was so loved. And unlike many other people who rise to fame, Eisenhower did not forget his hometown, coming home often to visit – even after his mother died.
"The proudest thing I can claim is that I am from Abilene," Eisenhower said during his homecoming speech June 22, 1945.
Abilene is very fortunate to be the location for the Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home and his legacy is not only worth remembering, but celebrating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.