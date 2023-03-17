You know you're getting old when you realize every school you attended, except one – is gone.
Not just closed, but demolished.
The only school I attended (other than college) that still exists is Abilene High School.
The places that now are only memories include the former Herington Elementary School and St. John's Catholic School in Herington, and Lincoln Elementary and the former Abilene Junior High School, both in Abilene.
My educational career began in kindergarten at Herington Elementary School (HES), which was on South D Street. That building seemed pretty new to me at the time and absolutely huge.
A couple things about kindergarten at HES that stand out include being picked up and taken home by the bus, trying to be quiet during nap time, and getting into trouble for throwing a plastic bowling pin at the ceiling that got caught in the rings of a light fixture.
HES closed when new buildings were constructed on the far north side of D Street not too long ago. I don't know when the old school was demolished, but it's gone.
The second school I attended from first through fourth grade -- which is long gone -- was St. John's Catholic School in Herington. I remember having a very sweet young nun when I was a first grader and a wonderful lay teacher for one semester when I was a fourth grader.
I credit my writing career to the lay teacher who assigned us to write about our (imaginary) experience going west on the Santa Fe Trail in the 1800s. Unlike Ralphie in a "Christmas Story," I got an A on my theme and it was selected to be published in the "Herington Times" newspaper, making it my first published work.
Another memory from this time was the entire school gathering in the library around a black and white TV to watch the launch of several space missions. But the best time for me was the end of each school year and the start of pool season.
During the summer between my fourth and fifth grade year, St. John's closed and was demolished some years later. With the school's closure, I returned to Herington Elementary for fifth grade. There, I started to like school again, thanks to a caring teacher; but I was only at HES one semester because we moved to Abilene over Christmas break.
So, I started my first day of school in January 1970 at Kennedy Elementary in Abilene on North Kuney Street, but less than one hour later I was transferred to Lincoln Elementary, way across town on South Buckeye where the Visitor's Center at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum is now.
As it turned out, the fifth grade class at Kennedy was full so I was sent to Lincoln. Looking back, I can't believe that neither Garfield or McKinley elementaries could take me, but I ended up on the opposite side of town from where I lived. (So much for the neighborhood school theory.)
Once I got to Lincoln, the tallest girl in class pushed me into the coat room, told me she was in charge and threatened to beat me up. It was a rough start. But I ended up loving my fifth and sixth grade teachers and the principal (Mr. Joe Hake, who reminded me of my dad), and I met a couple friends I'm still in touch with today.
Lincoln School was demolished a number of years later after the land went to the Eisenhower Center as it was called then.
After sixth grade, Abilene seventh and eighth graders attended Abilene Junior High School (AJHS), located where Frontier Estates is now at 601 N. Buckeye. AJHS had been the high school before the current building was constructed at Northwest 14th and Cedar in the 1950s.
Before the Abilene Middle School Longhorns existed, we were the Spartans and our school colors were purple and white. We had a lot of school spirit, but by the time I was there, the school building was deteriorating and way too small for the number of students.
In my mind's eye I seem to remember the auditorium looked like a mini version of the Ryman Auditorium (former home of The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville), complete with a second floor balcony. I spent a lot of time in the auditorium learning to sing and play the flutophone in Mr. (Gerald) Laudermilk's vocal music class.
I do remember the small gymnasium in the basement where PE (physical education) classes were held. The locker rooms were upstairs and students descended to the gym using a circular wrought iron staircase. The gym was also a Fallout Shelter, a space to protect people if there were a nuclear explosion. In one corner there were a number of brown and yellow canisters that held Civil Defense supplies.
My primary memory of PE -- besides hating it -- was trying to avoid running into the Civil Defense food and water canisters and getting pummeled by dodgeballs, all while seated on a small wooden torture device equipped with rollers.
Abilene Junior High closed when the current Abilene Middle School, at 500 NW 14th, was built in the early 1970s. The junior high students who were attending the old school on Buckeye at the time helped with the moving process and soon after AJHS was demolished. I had already moved on to high school.
Sometimes I wonder if it's a coincidence that nearly every school I attended ended up being demolished or if the universe is sending some type of message?
