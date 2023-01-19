Some people prefer dogs, while others prefer cats. I've always liked dogs, but was definitely on Team Cat from the earliest years of my life.
I quickly realized I could mimic voices and sounds and the first I perfected was the "meow" of cats and the "mew" of kittens. I could do dog barks and growls too, but they weren't as particular. Getting a dog to respond is easy. All you have to do is call its name!
My meow repertoire came in handy when coaxing cats down from trees or enticing kittens to come out from under cars and engine blocks.
Thanks to that ability, I always bonded with cats and they bonded with me -- that is, until recently.
My husband Gary couldn't care less. His family never had indoor pets and he was okay with us having a cat, but he didn't pay much attention -- until he did.
When we got our current cat, now age 10, six years ago. I would give her canned food every day when I got off at 5. Soon, she started pestering my husband to give her food when he got home around 4. Not long after, his schedule changed and his work day ended around mid-afternoon and he started feeding her then. And I believe that's what put us on this slippery slope.
Despite Gary taking over the daily canned food distribution, I was still her person until about six months ago when she abruptly changed allegiance. Now whenever he is home, the cat is glued to his side. For example, when Gary sits on the recliner, he is scrunched into about 1/4 of the seating space, while she is as close as possible, taking up 3/4 of the seat.
When he goes outside to walk, she will let loose with the most pathetic meow you've ever heard. When she decides it's Gary's bedtime, she will run from the living room back and forth to the bedroom letting him know it's time to call it a night.
During the day when he's not home, she will deign to let me pet her during her limited awake breaks. But 20 minutes before his arrival, she'll be wide awake, holding vigil at the door.
Her dedication to Gary is cute, but I'm kind of annoyed about my move to second fiddle and wonder what precipitated my demotion from beloved cat mom to chopped liver -- which by the way, she will not eat.
Perhaps my litter box cleaning is not up to par or maybe I'm just home too much now, i.e., "The Secret Life of Pets," and familiarity brings contempt?
I guess I'll never know. Unless there's someone out there who can interpret cat?
