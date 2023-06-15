Growing up in the late 1960s and 1970s, summer was my absolute favorite time of the year. That's because I loved being around the water – backyard kiddie pool, sprinkler, lakes, municipal pools, whatever.
But that never would have happened if I hadn't been rescued from drowning as a preschooler during one of my Dad's workplace get-togethers at Lake Kahola near Emporia.
One of Dad's colleagues had a cottage on the lake and his family spent much of their summers there. They had a daughter who was a little older than I was and we walked down to the end of the dock. She had grown up on the lake and knew what to expect; I didn't.
My new friend put a life jacket on me and told me to jump in. So I did. Realizing I couldn't touch the bottom I began struggling and managed to get myself upside down with the life jacket holding my head under and my feet sticking out of the water. Luckily, her father was watching. He ran down the dock and plucked me out of the water.
I had no intention of ever going into the water again, but my Mom took me back to the shoreline and together we waded in and within an hour or so I was jumping off the dock into the water like I was born there.
My first experience at a swimming pool without my parents was on opening day in about 1966. I was probably about ready to go into third grade and a school friend had invited me to go with her. She lived by the Herington swimming pool and her parents let her go alone all the time.
Looking back I can't imagine why my Mom allowed me to go since she was terribly overprotective. But I know now she would have been about six months pregnant with my youngest brother and was probably thrilled to get rid of a nagging daughter for a few hours.
I still remember having so much fun, playing in the 3 to 4 foot area of the big pool. It was the best day of my life, until later that afternoon when I learned the definition of sunburn. As a freckle-faced kid with reddish brown hair, my skin had turned bright pink every place that wasn't covered by the swim suit!
My friend and I had put on some sweet smelling lotion before going to the pool, but never reapplied it and after two-plus hours in direct sun, I was well-done. I remember laying on the couch at home in the path of the window air conditioner, waiting for death or some type of pain relief, whatever came first.
After a few days I shed my skin like a snake -- except it didn't come off in one piece, which would have been a lot less messy -- then went back to the pool and restarted the cycle.
That summer, I started taking swim lessons and Mom allowed me to go to the pool on my own. It was only about 4 blocks away and I could easily ride my bike.
Swimming was easy. Floating was second nature, especially since I had started my lifelong fight with weight gain about that time. I soon was able to swim across the pool and back – dog paddling, breast stroke or whatever combo worked – and earned the right to go into the deep end.
Then came the joy of jumping off the diving boards. For some incredibly stupid reason, I came to the conclusion that there was a fortune in the grate at the bottom of the 9 foot and I was obsessed with diving down there, sticking my fingers in the grate and pulling it up a little. That worked well until one day when a couple fingers got stuck and just as panic was about to set in, I worked them out.
That cured that behavior – at least for a few days.
From 1966 until 1969 I was at the pool three times a day. In the morning, there were swim lessons; then I'd go back when it opened at 1 p.m. until about 3 and then after supper from about 6:30 p.m. until close. The pool was illuminated underwater by big lights in the side, which I thought was really the utmost in sophistication.
Once we moved to Abilene, I didn't go to the pool very often. It was far away from our house and every time I went someone thought it would be fun to drown the chubby girl. Lucky for me that was like trying to drown a fully-inflated beach ball!
In college, I needed several P.E. hours and swimming was one of the courses offered. Since I was horrible at every sport, that was great. I got an A and lost about 20 pounds. Yay!
Today, I still love the water, but inner ear problems – that first developed when my swimming obsession began – are now debilitating, so putting my head underwater is a bad idea.
Must be some kind of lousy karma.
