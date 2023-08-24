Zey’s Market traces its beginnings to little wooden building

Zey’s Market traces its beginnings to a little wooden building that would have been located in the front parking lot of the current store at 1020 W. 1st Street. 

 Photo courtesy of Robert & Vicki Zey

Operating a mom-and-pop grocery store is not for the faint of heart. If it was easy, more people would be doing it.

While the grocery business is no longer just limited to what we traditionally called supermarkets, Abilene is fortunate to have two grocery stores, Zey’s Market and West’s Plaza Country Mart. 

 

