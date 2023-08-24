Operating a mom-and-pop grocery store is not for the faint of heart. If it was easy, more people would be doing it.
While the grocery business is no longer just limited to what we traditionally called supermarkets, Abilene is fortunate to have two grocery stores, Zey’s Market and West’s Plaza Country Mart.
Abilene has had dozens of grocery stores over its lifetime. There’s been a number of family-owned places, along with some chains. There were about eight stores when my family moved here in 1969, but there may have been more. (We will share more photos of Abilene stores in coming issues.)
By the end of next week, the Zey family’s legacy in the grocery business will end as owners Robert and Vicki Zey retire, handing over the keys to new owners, Chris and Amanda West — part of the town’s other grocery family that’s been in business 50-some years.
For nearly a century — 93 years to be exact — the Zey family has been operating grocery stores in Abilene. Vicki Zey told me a little bit about the family’s grocery business history: Back in 1930, Robert’s grandparents, Louie and Pearl Zey opened their first store in a little wooden building at 1020 W. First St. (where the current store is located).
A few years later, Louie and Pearl built a brick building in the 200 block of West First — a block west of Buckeye —and began operating there. Old photos show the name “Louie’s Market” in big letters on the store’s roof. It later was known as Zey’s Southside.
Around 1948, their son Joe Zey and his wife Donna, Robert’s parents, took over running the store in the little wooden building. Then, in 1954, Joe built the first half of the block building known today as Zey’s Market and the wooden structure was moved out. In 1962, he built the back half of the building called Zey’s Westside.
The two stores operated until 1970 when Pearl decided to retire. Louie had passed away in the 1950s. After closing Zey’s Southside, Pearl rented out the space. For a time it was the home of a popular bar known as the Crippled Chicken and later was rented by the U.S. Postal Service as a temporary location when the building at Third and Buckeye was remodeled, Vicki said.
I met the Zey family in the late 1970s when Vicki, my best friend since 7th grade, married Robert. Their wedding was held at 8 p.m. on a Monday night after the store closed for the day so the employees could attend. Other than Sundays and holidays, the store never closed and it definitely would never have closed for a wedding back then, Vicki tells me.
A few days later, Robert was back to work in the meat department in time for the weekend. Now that’s dedication!
In 2000 when I returned to my hometown to take a reporter job at the Reflector-Chronicle, the Zey family gave my husband, Gary, his first job in Abilene. Experienced in the grocery business, Gary had already worked for several grocery stores and Zey’s happened to have an opening. (He also worked part-time for West’s later on.) Years later, our son Erik went to work at Zey’s when he was old enough. “Half of Abilene worked here over the years,” Vicki said.
Although the Zeys are ready for retirement, this milestone evokes a sad memory. Former co-owner David Zey, Robert’s youngest brother who helped manage the store, died in 2018 following a tough battle with cancer. The brothers had intended to retire at the same time.
Vicki and Robert said they are looking forward to visiting their children and grandchildren, dealing with things they’ve put off over the years and cleaning house — literally. “I’ve got boxes of paperwork everywhere,” Vicki said laughing.
New Owners Chris and Amanda West told the Reflector-Chronicle the store will be renamed AC Westside Market. They plan to do some remodeling and update shelving, fixtures and freezers.
Time to start a new chapter in Abilene’s grocery store history book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.