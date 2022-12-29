I love ice — as long as it’s not where I’m walking or driving.
I love ice — as long as it’s not where I’m walking or driving.
I’ve been very lucky to have had only three minor car accidents in my life. (Knock on wood). Two occurred during slide offs in icy conditions.
The first happened when I was heading to my home in southeast Kansas where I had my first teaching job and I didn’t leave early enough to miss a snowstorm. (It seemed more important at the time to eat at Godfather’s Pizza in Emporia with my college friends).
I was crawling along in my Dodge Coronet in white-out conditions on a two-lane outside of Yates Center when I slid off the road. Except for getting a little whiplash, I was okay, but my car wasn’t going anywhere.
Since that was before I had even heard of a cellphone I had no way of calling for help. But what to my wondering eyes should appear... but a car full of high school students out joyriding.
They happy bunch stopped and tried to push my car out of the ditch, but it was wedged in. So they drove me into Yates Center and I spent the night in a motel. The next day a wrecker delivered my car a little worse for wear and away I went.
The second occurred several years later when I was heading to work at my first newspaper job in another Kansas town. I was barely moving on the slick brick streets, but when I stepped on the brakes for a stoplight the Coronet slid sideways in slow motion and bumped into a car that was illegally parked on the side of the street.
The illegally-parked car belonged to the bank president so I got a ticket. That was a good life lesson letting me know where I ranked in the societal organization chart.
I had a third scary experience in that same time period, traveling west on Old 40 Highway one time when I was home for the holidays. I was taking my youngest brother Danny to his job on a greyhound farm somewhere near Sand Springs. The road was icing up as we drove and out of nowhere the car just started spinning. Luckily, no one else was nearby. The car stopped in the middle of the road and I had enough. I told Danny he was driving. After all, he did donuts year-round for fun! He got us to his job and I waited for him to finish. I had no desire to get behind the wheel after that.
I have been extremely blessed when it comes to driving and other areas of my life and I am grateful. Sometimes you can be doing everything right, but bad stuff still happens. In fact, a friend of my son’s died this past week in a wreck caused by icy conditions. Dozens of others died across the country this week due to the winter weather. Sometimes it’s just your time.
Winter has just begun and it looks to be a long one.
