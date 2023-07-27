Old Abilene Town Opera House

The Old Abilene Town Opera House provided entertainment for untold numbers of tourists and local residents in the early 1970s. Several different shows ran during the summers with an 8 p.m. showtime, Wednesdays through Sunday. The building, a Kansas Pacific Depot built in Chapman in 1870, was moved to Old Abilene Town in 1969 and renovated into a nostalgic theatre.

 Courtesy Photo from the Dickinson County Historical Society

I truly believe that people in the 1970s were a whole lot easier to entertain.

Summer nights in Abilene were spent at the Plaza Theatre, the Trails End Drive In, the ballpark, climbing on the playground equipment in Eisenhower Park, hanging out at the pool or even attending melodramas at Old Abilene Town.

 

