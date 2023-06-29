Working in a fast food restaurant was often a first job for many of us back in the day. I did that too, but it was about three years after getting out of high school.
I remember being excited when McDonalds was under construction here in Abilene in 1977. I was hoping to work there for a few months before I started college, but it didn't open until I had already left for school.
My first job included babysitting for some great folks and/or desperate people needing someone to feed and get their kids to bed, or in some cases, stop their darling angels from burning down the house, stealing the car or whatever.
One of my easiest babysitting gigs was for the boys who lived next door to us. They were always with my brothers so they were family. Staying a few hours at their home wasn't babysitting; it was fun. That was when I was taking piano lessons and their family had a lot of popular sheet music and two pianos. So, while the boys hung out with my brothers I played the piano. Easy peasy.
Unlike my most challenging babysitting gig, which was an extended stay with a brother and sister whose parents were attending an out-of-town conference. The middle-school-age boy was great. He helped me go looking for his teenage sister when she took off in the middle of the night to meet up with the much older boyfriend she was forbidden to see. I know we got her home, but I have no idea how. Luckily, my brain seems to have blocked all that out.
Compared to that situation, working in fast food was a breeze. So, when I was a junior at Emporia State, I got a job at Vista Drive-In restaurant. Although it closed long ago, it was identical to the Vista still operating in Manhattan.
It was the first restaurant I had ever seen that had two drive-up windows and for some reason the managers seemed to think I was the perfect "window" person. I was too short to reach out the window, but there were storage shelves I could climb up to hang out the window dispersing food and drink.
Within the first week, it became painfully obvious I did not know how to count change. I was trying to do math in my head and failing miserably. There was no cash register to tell us what to give back, so when my drawer kept coming up wrong the bookkeeper trained me to count change. I'd come into her office for training before my shift started and I counted change back over and over until I was seeing quarters and dimes in my dreams. But I mastered it!
I worked there for about three years, met a lot of nice people and a few who weren’t, and had some interesting "ah hah" moments. For example, I learned the worse the storm, the busier we were. One night during a tornado warning I was handing out drinks at window 1 when our heavy dumpster flew across the parking lot. We had wind damage, but no tornado; but I was amazed by the number of people who were out.
Power outages were also interesting. People didn't seem to get the concept that there were products we couldn't make without electricity. I remember a person who drove up to the window, pounded on it and demanded a Mr. Pibb. Unfortunately, the soft drink machine operated on electricity. He was not a happy camper.
Sometimes you learned what was happening in the world through your customers. I was working window 2 July 17, 1981. When I slid open the window, the man in the car held up his hand to silence me while he listened attentively to the radio. He related there had been a major structural collapse at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.
I asked him what happened and while reports were just coming in, he said it appeared two suspended walkways had collapsed down onto the lobby filled with people attending the hotel's popular Friday tea dance. The accidental collapse, still one of the deadliest in U.S history, killed 114 and injured more than 200. I learned a few weeks later one of the deceased was the aunt of one of my sorority sisters.
There were also plenty of fun times. One night, a little before close at midnight, a bus drove up. (Nothing makes you groan like a bus, especially at that time of night.) And in walks a bunch of basketball players. I immediately recognized Meadowlark Lemon and Curly Neal of the Harlem Globetrotters. The performers had played an exhibition game at White Auditorium and were ready to eat.
By that time in my Vista career I had graduated to working at the front counter and was running the register. Meadowlark walked up to place his order and started teasing me about being short in a good-natured way and I told him maybe he was too tall. We laughed, and he left me a tip — which no one ever did! A lot of the basketball players did the same. That was a good night.
Besides working the front, I spent a lot of time running the dishwasher and hand scrubbing greasy grill stuff, cleaning the dining area, mopping the floor, scraping gum off the bottom of tables and stocking and cleaning the salad bar. Unlike some of my co-workers, I didn't really mind doing the dirty work. At that point I was just happy to have a job.
While there, I learned to make simple syrup, limeades, shakes, malts, a pretty decent looking ice cream cone, banana splits and Tab floats. One of the first diet colas, Tab was "the drink" consumed by every self-respecting female college student. I never quite understood the purpose of putting diet pop into ice cream, but you know, while in Rome you do as the Romans do. Turns out, it wasn't too bad.
