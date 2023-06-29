Working in a fast food restaurant was often a first job for many of us back in the day. I did that too, but it was about three years after getting out of high school.

I remember being excited when McDonalds was under construction here in Abilene in 1977. I was hoping to work there for a few months before I started college, but it didn't open until I had already left for school. 

 

