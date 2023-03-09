The late Elvis Presley and his family have been in the news a lot in recent months.
The biopic, "Elvis," released in May 2022 and has already received a number of awards and is up for eight Oscars on Sunday, including best picture and best actor for Austin Butler (who I personally feel knocked it out of the park).
On Jan. 12, Elvis' only child, singer/songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died suddenly of an apparent cardiac arrest just four days after visiting Graceland for the yearly celebration of her father's birthday. The official cause of death still is undetermined pending further investigation, but some believe she died of a broken heart following the suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough in 2020.
Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, is in the news because she's currently starring in the streaming series, "Daisy Jones and the Six," about a fictitious 1970s rock band and its meteoric rise to the top. (After three episodes, I'm already addicted.)
So Kathy, you may ask, what does any of this have to do with you or life in Abilene?
Absolutely nothing -- except for the tiniest connection.
Growing up, I knew who Elvis Presley was. As an elementary school kid, we saw most of those corny movies he made in the 1960s. My favorite was "Speedway," where Elvis starred as a race car driver alongside Nancy Sinatra, but I was a bigger fan of Nancy than Elvis. After all, she had "boots made for walking" and I wanted a pair of black go-go boots. (Didn't every girl in 1968?)
I remember the day Elvis died, Aug. 16, 1977, probably because I was getting ready to head off to my freshman year in college and his death became immeshed in that memory.
Anyhow, I wasn't a big Elvis fan -- until the early 2000s when my five-year-old son, Erik, forced me to become one. By forced, I mean he bombarded me with questions about Elvis and I started learning information to share with him.
Erik and I were visiting my parents and my mom was watching one of those old movies. Erik was building something when all of sudden he jumped up and stood in front of the TV watching Elvis sing and asked, "who is that?" and a new fan was born.
From that point on, the whole family became Elvis fans. We bought CDs and a VCR copy of "Elvis: That's the Way It Is" and Erik would spend hours imitating Elvis's singing voice and moves.
I don't remember how it came about, but the idea came up that Erik (a kindergartener at the time) should do Elvis in the talent show at the Osborne County Fair, where we were living at the time. Erik was excited about it and told everyone he saw (even strangers at Duckwalls) that he was going to do Elvis and invited them to come see him at the fair. Many said they would be sure to be there. A family friend said he needed a costume and made him a stunning red and white one, complete with a cape and belt that we later encrusted with rhinestones and sequins.
He had no fear and his performance of "Patch It Up," was a success. Erik got second place in the youth division and people began calling him Little Elvis, launching a career as a young impersonator. For a short time it took on a life of its own, as Erik was asked to serve as a judge and provide entertainment for the Osborne Rod Run car show and was the featured performer at the kickoff to Christmas.
That also lead to a number of talent show placings — including at the Central Kansas Free Fair, membership in music performance groups at Abilene High School and in community college, winning in speech, debate and athletics and gaining the confidence that comes from those experiences -- which is something most all parents want for their children.
Today, those combined experiences are serving him well as an adult.
So yes, on one hand, Elvis has nothing at all to do with us; but then again, maybe he does.
