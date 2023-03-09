The late Elvis Presley and his family have been in the news a lot in recent months. 

The biopic, "Elvis," released in May 2022 and has already received a number of awards and is up for eight Oscars on Sunday, including best picture and best actor for Austin Butler (who I personally feel knocked it out of the park).

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.