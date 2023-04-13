A few weeks ago I wrote about some of the Abilene burger and fry restaurants that we used to patronize in the late 1960s and early 1970s and was amazed by how many there were.
And that list didn't include what I consider to be the "traditional" cafes and restaurants – places where you are seated and waited on.
I don't seem to have as many memories of those eateries, maybe because my folks didn't take us to those places all that much. Probably because my mom was afraid her three children would act up.
One time we were going to go out to eat with some neighbors, and I vividly recall my mom warning me to not talk unless I was spoken to. While I'm definitely an introvert now, as a young child our next door neighbor called me either Sis or Chatty Kathy (no thanks to the doll of the same name). I guess there must have been a reason for the chatty nickname.
My first memory of a sit-down restaurant in Abilene was Lena's – now known as the Farmhouse and previously Mr. K's Farmhouse. My folks took us there for my 10th birthday so I could get a swat from Lena using one of her famous paddle boards, which I got to sign after she delivered the swat. Many Abilene area residents and visitors also received birthday swats. And that included President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
I have a memory of eating at the Sunflower Hotel restaurant soon after my family moved to Abilene. I remember how grand the lobby was, and I was especially intrigued by the sign featuring a red kitty that hung on the front of the building for The Red Pussycat Club.
A gentleman's club that opened for business Feb. 6, 1970, the Red Pussycat had a "fine collection of go-go girls and strippers," according to an article in the New York Times, reprinted in the April 5, 1970, Salina Journal.
The RanchHouse Restaurant was located in Old Abilene Town, on the west side of the boardwalk. It looked like a house on "Bonanza" and other westerns with red-checked table cloths. An ad in a 1969 Reflector-Chronicle edition announced its reopening Oct. 4, 1969, with a "new look."
The RanchHouse was open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday! Being opened until 10 p.m. was common then for restaurants. Hard to imagine today in a town where most everything closes down by 9 p.m.
The Texan Cafe was at 123 N. Spruce. I remember being there once, but I have friends who say their families ate there often.
A couple Abilene restaurants where we ate regularly were The Wagon Wheel at 206 N. Cedar and The White House Inn Restaurant, now where Ike's Place is located. The Wagon Wheel had blue chairs and I remember a lot of chrome. We often went to the White House on Sundays for fried chicken.
The Trails Inn Motel, located where the 24/7 Travel Store is now, had a restaurant when we first moved here and a lounge called the Inn Club in the basement. Sometime later, the restaurant became Sirloin Stockade and then LaFiesta before the motel was demolished. The Inn Club was a hopping party place with subdued lighting and red furniture. Good times.
Priem's Pride Motel and Restaurant was built sometime in the 1970s. It's lounge, The Gold Mine Club, was another hot party spot.
There was a place called The Roundup Cafe at 310 N. Cedar, according to the 1981 Abilene City Directory, and The City Cafe at 208 N.W. Third. I don't recall having eaten at either place.
Obviously, there were restaurants, drive-ins and other places in town that I haven't mentioned, but I can only rely on my memories of establishments I visited.
At the time it didn't seem important, but those memories now pack a punch – a time and place when my parents were both alive and life was much simpler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.