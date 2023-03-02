Today, Abilene High School offers an array of digital media/journalism classes, including courses like 21st Century Journalism, Audio/Visual Production Fundamentals and more, as listed in the curriculum guide.
The students enrolled in those courses are learning and doing amazing things that I could not even have imagined back when I attended AHS in the 1970s. I had absolutely no interest in print journalism. However, I was intrigued by a class in radio broadcasting taught by Jenelle Cowan.
Miss Cowan taught journalism to hundreds of AHS students over the years. When I came back to Abilene in 2000 to join the news staff of the Reflector-Chronicle, she had retired from USD 435 and was serving as the managing editor of the RC, so I had the honor of getting to know her not only as a teacher, but as a colleague. But I digress . . .
One of the class requirements included participating on a radio show called Cowboy Capers which was broadcast on KABI, the local Abilene station. Students were assigned dates when they would be in charge of that week’s segment. That involved compiling news of what was happening at Abilene High, creating a timed script and being recorded for broadcast. Most people thought the students were doing the program live, but that was not the case.
When it was your turn you would write your script and give it to Miss Cowan for her approval. Then you would go to the KABI studio (which was in the basement of the Sunflower Hotel) where Abilene radio legend Gary Houser would record you reading your script.
A day or two later, Cowboy Capers would be broadcast on the radio. I thought it was a blast! My mom taped my segments. I believe the cassette is still around somewhere.
My interest in radio was sparked by my dad who had considered radio as a career when he was in college. Although he didn’t follow that path, he had great interest in the technology and was a radio aficionado. He could tell you all kinds of interesting information about radio history.
One thing he said – which I found fascinating – is the theory that radio broadcasts are projected into space and the further out you are into space (assuming you had a radio) the older the broadcasts would become.
Apparently, radio waves travel at the speed of light, so if you are one light year away from Earth, you can pick up radio broadcasts from one year ago.
(I’m going to add a disclaimer here, because I also found information that states most radio waves hit the ionosphere and bounce back to Earth. However, I’m not an expert; I’m not a radiowaveologist; and since this is my personal column and not a news story no experts were consulted -- so believe what you want.)
Anyhow, if the theory is true, an alien tuning his radio in an airship about 63 light years away from Earth could possibly pick up the song, “Cathy’s Clown” by the Everly Brothers which was being played on the airwaves in 1960.
A website known as lightyear.fm takes users through the solar system showing the top selling songs you could theoretically hear the farther you journeyed away from Earth. The site appears to have last been updated in 2018 and goes back to 1907. It’s very intriguing. I spent an hour clicking around on it.
Dad and I used to ponder what the aliens would think of us if they heard an old radio show like “My Favorite Husband,” (the Lucille Ball radio show that evolved into “I Love Lucy” on TV) or Abbott and Costello talking about “Who’s on First?” from 1945.
What kind of impressions would they get some 85 light years out if they heard snippets of the Mercury Theater on the Air’s, “War of the Worlds,” from 1938, fragments of Adolph Hitler’s speeches or even some of the rhetoric being broadcast today?
Now that could be really scary.
