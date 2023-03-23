Abilene has a long tradition of having some pretty tasty places to eat.
While that's still true today, I started thinking back to some of the places that used to be here when I was a young'un and realized there were many more than I realized. So here's my recollection of some of the burger and fry joints that no longer exist in Abilene.
Anyone remember the Drummer Boy, located where Subway is now, south of the I-70 Abilene exit? The restaurant was built in the early 1970s in just a few days. Turns out it was a pre-fab Valentine-Pyramid product with booth space for 64, according to a Valentine diners webpage on the Kansas Historical Society website.
(In fact, the photo on the KHS webpage that accompanies this article looks like it could have been taken at the Abilene location. The website is kshs.org/kansapedia/valentine-diners-identifying/18732)
Drummer Boy looked like a brick building on the outside, but was actually steel construction. Inside, the chrome that covered the counter and other surfaces gleamed. The restaurant specialized in burgers and honey dip chicken. I loved to sink my teeth into the Big Boomer and an order of fries. Unfortunately, it did not last very long in Abilene.
The Abilene fast food place I spent the most time at was Tasty Freeze where M&R Grill is today. The original building is still there, but was enlarged over the years for subsequent restaurants.
It was located a few blocks from my house and my mom would let me and my bestie Vicki ride our bikes there (although it required riding on busy Buckeye. We thought we were quite grown up!)
We ordered a lot of french fries and Pepsi there over the years and would snarf it down, sitting outside at the picnic table near the street watching the traffic go by.
Another favorite was A&W, which was where the Donut Palace is now. Most will remember the building which existed up until a few years ago and operated as Kuntz's Drive-In. It had the A&W covered awning where you'd drive up, park and place your order.
Carhops brought the food on a tray that sat on your car's rolled down driver's side window. A&W was (and still is) famous for its delicious homemade root beer served in a frosty mug. You could buy a gallon to take home in a brown-colored glass jug.
The Abilene A&W and later Kuntz's Drive-In had yummy burgers and fries, but the steak strips -- a local favorite – were to die for.
And who could forget Dean's Carry Out on Northwest Third Street? The carry out was a small building with a big front window, where you could sit on a long bench while waiting for your order. Just a few feet away was the Dairy Queen, owned by the same family. It had vintage walk-up windows where you'd order your ice cream and wait outside.
Both Dean's and Dairy Queen were always busy. It was a turn-around point on the Abilene cruise route. They had wonderful hamburgers and fries, fish and chips baskets and tacos which tasted different from anyone else's (maybe they were deep fried?)
A dining room was added to the original Dairy Queen building which later became Mr. K's Express. Today that location is Steve Z's Abilene Car Sales and the tiny building that used to be Dean's Carry Out was demolished several years ago.
When we first moved to Abilene in 1969 there was a Peter Pan Ice Cream store on Buckeye where Copeland Insurance is now located. Not only did it have really good ice cream, it also had wonderful burgers and fries. (Do you see a pattern here?)
Interesting fact, the Peter Pan stores were founded by the Braum family in Emporia, which later opened another chain.
Another burger place was located in the original area of what is now The Hitching Post at Old Abilene Town. I believe the joint was named the Wrangler, but we always called it Chicken Hamburger because that was emblazoned on the tall sign that stood in front of the restaurant.
When I was in high school it was attached to the back of the souvenir shop that now serves as the large dining/bar area at the Hitchin Post. Being obsessed with the Wild West and reruns of TV shows like High Chaparral and Big Valley, I spent a crazy amount of time at Old Abilene Town when I was a young teen and Chicken Hamburger had really delicious fries.
There was one other place I remember well – if only because I was fascinated by the giant Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket sitting high atop a sign in front of the then-new restaurant located on South Buckeye where Casey's is now. Some years later the building was demolished and I believe KFC moved north, closer to the interstate.
I've heard about Nockey's Drive In, which was located on Northeast 14th where Pick One Hour Cleaners is, but it was gone before I moved here. And I'm sure there were others; not to mention the many sit-down restaurants that have come and gone.
It's funny how fickle memory can be. I've spent years erroneously thinking that Abilene had nothing here, but now I realize that was not true.
Anyhow, it's time to bring this to a close. For some reason I'm starving!
