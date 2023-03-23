Drummer Boy restaurant in Abilene looked like this

Abilene used to have a large number of burger and fries restaurants that have since closed. In the early 1970s, a pre-fab Drummer Boy restaurant was constructed in Abilene just south of Interstate 70 that looked like this.

 Photo from kansapedia/Kansas State Historical Society website

Abilene has a long tradition of having some pretty tasty places to eat.

While that's still true today, I started thinking back to some of the places that used to be here when I was a young'un and realized there were many more than I realized. So here's my recollection of some of the burger and fry joints that no longer exist in Abilene.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.