I don’t know how long it lasted at Abilene High School, but most students in the 1970s had a new class schedule every nine weeks due to the “intriguing curriculum innovation” known as mini-courses.

The words in quotes are not mine, but came from a 1976 article in “Educational Technology.” Mini-course curriculum focused on “smaller, more specific subject units each offered within a shortened time span,” according to the article, “A Constellation Model for the Development of a Mini-Course Curriculum in the Language Arts.” (Try putting that into headline type.)

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.