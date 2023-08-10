I don’t know how long it lasted at Abilene High School, but most students in the 1970s had a new class schedule every nine weeks due to the “intriguing curriculum innovation” known as mini-courses.
The words in quotes are not mine, but came from a 1976 article in “Educational Technology.” Mini-course curriculum focused on “smaller, more specific subject units each offered within a shortened time span,” according to the article, “A Constellation Model for the Development of a Mini-Course Curriculum in the Language Arts.” (Try putting that into headline type.)
I really liked mini-courses. For example, I had little interest in a full year of science, but I happily signed up for nine weeks of genetics, nine weeks of botany, and two other science mini-courses I don’t remember.
Even though mini-courses made some classes more specific and more palatable, there were still subject areas you couldn’t avoid and full-year classes you had to take. If I could have gotten through school without algebra or physical education school would have been smooth sailing.
For me, the worst thing about algebra was oral exercises. The teacher, Mr. Harold Edberg, would go around the room and when it was your turn you had to solve the equation. Luckily, Mr. Edberg just went down the rows, so each student could figure out the problem they needed to solve before he called on you.
Since math of any kind and I did not mix, my anxiety was sky high as I frantically tried to solve my problem in my head before it was my turn. Typically, I’d get more upset and flustered as my turn got closer. Mr. Edberg was an excellent teacher, but he might as well have been teaching nuclear fusion — or is it fission? — as far as I was concerned. (Can you tell I just saw “Oppenheimer?”)
Most classes came easy for me, so the fact that algebra was so difficult was terribly frustrating. I would have been happier relearning basic math (which I also found hard), but the counselors said I needed to learn algebra because I was college bound. Yet, I can honestly say I’ve never had to figure out how fast Train B would have to go in order to overtake Train A.
Physical Education was another class I despised. For one, I disliked having to change into the uniform — white blouse, orange shorts. Secondly, I dreaded the required shower, for obvious reasons.
As for the class itself, that was another exercise in frustration because I could play baseball, basketball and other sports just fine outside school with my brothers and their friends, but in PE, I couldn’t do squat. And don’t get me started on PE-style dodgeball, where you try to obliterate your classmates by hurling a ball at light speed while rolling around on a tiny piece of wood with casters that probably was designed to move furniture.
Unlike most of my classmates, who actually liked PE, I was in the minority in a lot of other ways. For example, while most of them despised English classes, I loved them. I also liked social science classes and all the English and social science teachers were my favorites.
I believe Lit (Literature) I and Lit II were required classes for freshmen. Mr. Terry Stephens taught the class, and I thought he was a hoot. He made learning fun, including reading Shakespeare out loud and explaining what the bard’s English —unfamiliar to 20th Century teenagers — meant.
He also was the speech and debate coach. He encouraged me to give debate a try since I liked drama classes and plays. As it turned out, the debate and forensics tournaments (the speech kind, not crime scenes) along with the events that happened during them are some of my best high school memories. That’s a whole other column.
As for social science, I fed off of history classes — which were divided up into mini-courses. I vividly remember Mr. Earl Dean sitting on a three-legged stool lecturing about Mesopotamia; Mr. Greg Wade — who was a first-year teacher at the time and later a popular head football coach after I graduated — walking around the room, explaining how Kansas government works before smacking a ruler on a student’s desk who had fallen asleep; or Mr. Vic Calcote, who was also head basketball coach, could easily be diverted off topic by asking about the previous night’s or the coming night’s game.
Anyway, I digress. Despite the ups and downs, my time at AHS created dozens of forgotten memories — many of which are coming back as I get older. And even though most people below the age of 50 don’t read my ramblings, I want to wish all students a great school year. The experience is worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.