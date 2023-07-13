One of the advantages of being in the newspaper business up until a few years ago was the access to old newspapers that told the history of your city and county.
Unfortunately, finding news accounts chronicling that history is not as easy to find as it used to be. With the decline of newspapers, most publications — big and small — have sold their buildings, which were “too big.”
The good and bad thing about those big buildings was you could keep and store a lot of stuff. But with rising utility costs trying to heat and cool a place with five employees in a space created for 20 or more is no longer feasible.
In March 2020, just a few days before the COVID pandemic began to shut down the world, the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle moved to the current building at 305 N. Cedar for the reasons stated above and others. Truthfully, I mourned having to move. That building was my home. I loved it and knew most every nook and cranny.
The basement of the former Reflector-Chronicle (soon to be Rackets Tap House), located at 303 N. Broadway, was a treasure trove of historical information.
As a reporter, I spent hours in the basement going through old newspapers and morgue books looking up historical information for various stories.
Sadly, that task today is much more difficult. Many people erroneously believe that all newspapers have digital archives, but that is usually only true for bigger publications that had the staff and profits to invest in such a huge project.
Newspapers.com and the Kansas Historical Society website have access to a number of Kansas publications, dating up until the 1920s or so, but anything after that time is difficult to find, especially for smaller Kansas publications like the Reflector-Chronicle.
However, until a few years ago most places still had their own hardcopy archives known as morgue books (bound copies of newspapers) dating back to the earliest years of the publication.
The RC, however, went one step further. It had rows and rows of single edition newspapers, neatly folded and placed on shelves vertically like books, lining the basement walls.
The single-edition collection dated primarily from the mid-to-late 1960s up until 2012 when the RC was sold to a new owner. Unfortunately for Abilene/Dickinson County history geeks, the new general manager at the time said everything in the basement was trash and ordered that it be cleaned out.
The order also included tossing out the bound morgue books, which dated back to the mid-to-late 1800s. Not only were those books from the RC, but also from the time when the Reflector and Chronicle were separate newspapers with both daily and weekly editions.
There were books from other Abilene newspapers and others in the county. In the early 1900s, Abilene alone had five operating at once.
Luckily, a long-time RC employee was able to save the morgue books by donating them to the Dickinson County Historical Society/Heritage Center. A few years later, they were placed in the climate-controlled archives of the Seelye Mansion Research Center, preserving them for the future.
Although most of the books were saved, nearly all the single-editions were thrown into a dumpster. A few of us grabbed onto some of those old newspapers before the basement cleanup began. I believe there were even a few members of the community scrounging around in the dumpster that sat behind the RC office at the time.
Now to be fair, the basement of the RC had way more newspapers than was necessary, along with an impressive collection of worthless 20-year-old outdated computers, dead calculators, broken (vending) racks and boxes and boxes of crap. Most of that stuff needed to go, but I sure hated to see those vintage newspapers get tossed.
Even though we no longer have old newspapers in the basement, we can always call the Dickinson County Historical Society, the Jeffcoat Studio Museum or the Seelye Mansion to get historical information when needed. But I’m thankful to have access to the few newspapers I grabbed.
If nothing else, it provides fodder for this Potpourri column!
