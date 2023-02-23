As I was sitting in my home office last week trying to get my thoughts together for the Potpourri column I planned to write, I looked out the window at the bare tree branches stirring in the wind and started thinking about the winter storm warning we were under (that fizzled out) when a thought popped into my brain just as clear as if someone said it aloud:
“The Kirby House fire was in February!”
Ten years ago, actually, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013. The fire destroyed the 128-year-old Abilene landmark that had been located at 205 NE Third St. since 1885 when it was built by early Abilene banker Thomas Kirby as a residence.
Over the decades, the house had weathered many changes. It had been the meeting place for the Abilene Commercial Club (an early version of the Chamber of Commerce), had been converted into apartments and in 1986 was purchased by Seelye Mansion owner Terry Tietjens and his late brother Jerry.
The Tietjens restored the home to its 1885 appearance and in 1987 it opened as the Kirby House – a fine dining restaurant. It was a showplace for both locals and tourists and the food was delicious!
On the day of the fire 10 years ago a major snowstorm was forecast to hit the area that evening so the restaurant – like many other places – closed down early.
At the Reflector-Chronicle we also wanted to get done as soon as possible, but we were trying to pack a day and a half’s work into one afternoon. Our deadline had been moved to approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday instead of the usual time of around 10 a.m. Thursday. The idea was to get the newspapers back early so carriers could deliver them ASAP, with the idea being they’d have extra time to finish their routes despite the predicted snow accumulations.
In 2013, I was composing room supervisor at the RC, which meant I was designing ads and some pages and doing other tasks, which included sending the finished edition to the printing plant using a FTP or data transfer server.
The Thursday paper had been completed and as I sent the pages via FTP, I started smelling smoke. Then it came over the police scanner that the Kirby House was on fire -- which was a major story and meant the front page we had just finished for the following day was null and void.
Almost immediately, then-editor Tim Horan – who had left less than 30 minutes earlier – flew back into the office, hollered that the Kirby House was on fire and he was heading over there. I called the printing plant in Junction City and told the pre-press folks to scrap the front page.
Not long after, Tim was back with photos of the burning landmark and an early report from the scene and he dived into writing the story. Since we were still expected to get the Thursday newspaper to press early, it was a “hurry, hurry” situation to rebuild the front page and get it sent.
Meanwhile, it was getting harder to breathe in the newsroom of the former RC building at 303 N. Broadway. By then, the forecast snowstorm had arrived and the atmosphere – combined with the tunnel effect created by the downtown buildings – was holding the smoke close to the ground. I was coughing and my eyes were watering. (It was a smell I will never forget and didn’t expect to ever smell again – until the Great Plains Theatre fire a little over a year later.)
After a quick proofreading of the new front page, we sent it to the printing plant and left.
Our family at the time was living in a house about three blocks from the Kirby House. My husband, son and I, along with my brother, walked over to the fire scene. There we watched the tremendous blaze and the heroic efforts of the Abilene, Grant Township and area fire departments that sent trucks, equipment and firefighters as well as other first responders who were on scene all night.
The next day, the Reflector’s front page featured the story and heartbreaking photo of the beautiful mansion engulfed in flames. We were contacted by the Associated Press, TV stations and a number of other media outlets wanting photos. Because of the magnitude of the fire, they would have sent their own reporters the night before, but were deterred by the weather. It was a national news story.
At the RC, we felt pretty good about redoing the paper at the last minute and getting it sent. However, as it turned out, in our haste to meet deadline and escape the smoke that was filling the office, we missed pulling the page 2 continuation of a front page story that had been scrapped due to the breaking news.
So, page 2 had a story with no beginning and some readers noticed – some letting us know in a nice way, some not so nice. Kind of deflating, but que sera sera...
Anyhow, that was the memory that popped into my mind last week. So, I scrapped my original column for another time. Now, I just have to make sure I delete all vestiges of that topic!
