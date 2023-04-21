Comedian and actor Dana Carvey had this character he often portrayed on Saturday Night Live known as the "Grumpy Old Man."
The cranky oldster was always complaining about something that was going on and comparing it to the way things were back in his day.
Lately, I've been bombarded with memories of everyday life 50-plus years ago. A time when life was much simpler, but inherently more dangerous. Not to say that safety regulations are not necessary, but many of us oldsters managed to survive in spite of the daily hazards.
Back before infant and child seats were required by law, my parents had a baby seat that laid flat which allowed infants to sleep comfortably while in the car. I remember my little brothers being strapped into that while I stood on the hump in the back, holding on to the front seat as we hurtled down the highway. That way I could see what was going on. I was too short to sit in the back and see anything other than sky when looking out the window.
I have a lot of memories of being in cars. Many of them are not so good because I was always getting car sick. (Foreshadowing my ongoing battle with inner ear issues.) I "christened" every car we had probably up to about the age of 10, at which time I finally mastered the art of holding it until the driver could stop.
One time, when I was probably five or so, we were visiting my Uncle Andy, my mom's brother, who was driving our family around Topeka in his immaculately clean car. Mom read somewhere that a child was not as likely to be car sick while sitting in the front seat so she had me sit in front between my dad and uncle. Unfortunately, whoever wrote that was wrong and my old problem surfaced, like a volcano.
My mother was livid. My dad was comforting and my uncle was very nice about it – luckily, I didn't pick up on "context clues" at the time. Just a few months ago I was telling my aunt about it, who he married a few years after this escapade, and she laughed and laughed, saying it served him right. He used to get mad at her for getting dirt on the floor mat when she crawled in!
Speaking of vehicles, does anyone remember traveling on roads that made your stomach jump as you went up and down hills at highway speeds, kind of like being on a roller coaster?
One nearby road that always got me was between Herington and Hope. I had a love/hate relationship with it. Depending on the day it was either fun or miserable.
Over the years many of those type of roads have been modified so the ups and downs are not as pronounced, but that one can still get to me. Maybe that's due more to muscle memory (or stomach memory) than the road's current condition.
I always wondered if other people had that same type of experience.
Something you cannot do today that was common in "my day" was leaving kids alone in the car while parents left to go shop. My brothers and I were often left alone in the car for what seemed like hours during hot summers and cold winters. In the summer we had all the windows open and in the winter we were bundled up in warm clothes, heavy winter coats and boots. So, it was fine and most everyone did it.
When we lived in Herington, my family kind of shared a dog, Troubles, with our next door neighbors. Troubles was their dog, but he was often over at our house. Troubles' "mom" would call our house in the evening and ask if Troubles was there and if so, to send him home. My mom would tell Troubles he needed to go home and he would trot next door.
If mom had to go to the grocery store and Troubles was around he would hop into the car with us. We thought it was fun to be left in the car with the dog – a lot more fun than being stuck in a store that didn't sell toys. Troubles was a great guard dog – not that anyone would have done anything to us kids – but if someone did venture too close to the car, Troubles would let out a menacing growl and that person would skedaddle.
Even though these types of car experiences were common then, it's something you cannot do now for many reasons and that's a good thing. But those memories make for some great stories during family get-togethers.
