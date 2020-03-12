Tuesday afternoon my bottle of hand sanitizer that I keep in my vehicle ran dry.
It was the same day that I learned the Pearl Jam concert my daughter Robin and her husband Nathan were planning to attend in St. Louis next month was canceled.
Edgar Winter canceled his concert at the Prairie Band Casino scheduled for next week and isn’t rescheduling..
My goodness, there is talk of March Madness without fans in the stands.
All of this because of the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, officially COVID-19.
There is talk of a shortage of hand sanitizer. Homemade remedies floating around social media say add Aloe Vera gel to rubbing alcohol.
My Mom Nelda used to grow her own Aloe Vera. She would take the juice from it and rub it on wounds.
With so many cancelations and fear of travel, let’s make this year’s Spring Break vacation a staycation.
Here is a list of just some of the many interesting things to find in or within a few miles of Abilene.
The trip should start in the heart of downtown Abilene at Little Ike Park. It’s a great place for brunch or lunch. On the north side near the “Abilene” mural is a map of all the murals in downtown Abilene. See if you can find the one that will give you angel wings.
Here are some other items to be found on a day trip.
• The NASCAR’s first ever race, the “Strictly Stock,” was held at the Charlotte Speedway on June 19, 1949. That trophy resides in the county and there is a great story behind it.
• This item was first used in California. One of the original designs is here. It has had a huge impact on Dickinson County since 1919.
• There is a famous writer sitting on a bench reading, of course, a newspaper. It is located at a great place to read a book, or maybe this newspaper.
• There is a replica of the .36 caliber precision pistol with ivory grips used by Wild Bill Hickok. It is part of a donation of many historic pistols used in the Wild West. A county farmer donated them.
• There is a manmade waterfall in an area for pictures, picnics, and nature walks. It previously had two waterwheels used to feed water into what was once a great lake.
• There is a picture displayed of school kids that proves that the community of Moonlight did exist.
• There is a place to get whole wheat flour made from 100 percent of the wheat berry ground with a stone. Some people get there by train.
• One of the first Braille typewriters is located in a Dickinson County city. There is a unique story on how it got there.
• There is a building that has a display of lots and lots of maps. Each one of them leads to Abilene.
• Abilene, with its rowdy history, often had gunfights in the street such as the one where Wild Bill Hickok killed his friend by accident. That happened on a street corner in Abilene. Abilene still has its “rowdy” side as gunfights break out in this location on weekends.
• There was probably a time when a sure cure for coronavirus, or any other virus for that manner, was Was A-Tusa. Its colorful history can be found here as well.
Just to be fair, to find all of these items might cost a little money and certainly some time but I bet it beats a seven-day cruise quarantined in those tiny cabins. The locations to this scavenger hunt will be in next week’s column. That is, if I’m healthy enough to write it.
